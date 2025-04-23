"Get back... behave yourselves": Sidharth Malhotra snaps at paps while visiting hospital with pregnant wife Kiara Advani

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], April 23 : B-town couple Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani, who are expecting their first child together, were spotted outside a hospital in Mumbai on Wednesday afternoon. However, things took a tense turn when Sidharth lost his cool with the paparazzi.

A video from the spot showed Sidharth stepping out of his car, wearing a white T-shirt, grey pants, a cap, and a mask. Kiara, on the other hand, was spotted donning a loose pink shirt, beige pants, and a mask as she made her way inside.

As they were leaving, Sidharth was seen gently helping his wife into the car. However before they could drive away, the paparazzi quickly surrounded the vehicle, trying to take pictures from very close, which made the Yodha actor clearly frustrated. Sidharth, who lost his cool at the paps, could be heard saying, "Get back... behave yourselves."

The couple announced their pregnancy on February 28 with an adorable post on Instagram that featured tiny white knitted baby socks.

The caption read, "The greatest gift of our lives." Since then, they have been keeping a low profile, making only a few public appearances.

The couple tied the knot in an intimate yet grand ceremony in Rajasthan in February 2023. Their love story blossomed on the sets of the war drama Shershaah.

On the professional front, Sidharth was last seen in Yodha, alongside Raashii Khanna and Disha Patani, while Kiara recently appeared in 'Game Changer' with Ram Charan.

Sidharth is also set to feature in Param Sundari, while Kiara will next be seen in Don 3.

