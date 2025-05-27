Get Ready To Take His Autograph! Aamir Khan Introduces Samvit Desai Aka Kareem From Sitaare Zameen Par

The excitement surrounding, a spiritual sequel to 2007 superhit Taare Zameen Par, Sitaare Zameen Par is fondly rising to a fever pitch after the release of its trailer filled with love, laughter, and happiness. Audiences are eager to watch this heartwarming family entertainer on the big screen. Amidst this, the makers are constantly heightening the excitement by introducing the cast one by one. Now, it’s time for Samvit Desai, aka Kareem.

Samvit Desai will be seen playing the character of Kareem Qureshi in Sitaare Zameen Par. As the makers introduced him by compiling all his moments from the sets, it offered a glimpse into his vibrant personality. Hailing from Mumbai, Samvit went mad when he was told to wear slippers for his character. Moreover, he was thrilled at the idea of giving autographs, excited by the thought of becoming famous after the film’s release. Most touchingly, he was overwhelmed when Aamir Khan kissed him on the forehead four times.

As the makers shared Kareem's introduction video, they captioned it –

"Every day we wake up... just to practice taking Kareem's autograph.

Comment a✋if you're waiting for that moment

too!

#SitaareZameen Par trailer out now.

Link in the Bio.

20th June, Only in Theatres."

Aamir Khan Productions proudly presents 10 rising stars: Aroush Datta, Gopi Krishna Varma, Samvit Desai, Vedant Sharma, Ayush Bhansali, Ashish Pendse, Rishi Shahani, Rishabh Jain, Naman Mishra, and Simran Mangeshkar. Directed by R. S. Prasanna, who previously helmed the barrier-breaking blockbuster Shubh Mangal Saavdhan, now returns with the biggest collaboration with Aamir Khan Productions' Sitaare Zameen Par.

Made under the banner of Aamir Khan Productions, Sitaare Zameen Par stars Aamir Khan and Genelia Deshmukh in lead roles along with the 10 rising stars. The lyrics are penned by Amitabh Bhattacharya and music is composed by Shankar-Ehsaan-Loy. The screenplay is written By Divy Nidhi Sharma. The film is produced by Aamir Khan and Aparna Purohit, with Ravi Bhagchandka as the producer. Directed by R. S. Prasanna, the film will be released in theatres only on 20th June, 2025.