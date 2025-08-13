"Get those muscles beautiful ladies": Bipasha Basu shares cryptic post after Mrunal Thakur's old video of mocking her resurfaces

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], August 13 : On Wednesday, actor Bipasha Basu shared a cryptic message, seemingly responding to an old video of Mrunal Thakur in which she appears to mock the Ajnabee star over her "muscles".

Taking to Instagram Story, Bipasha reposted a quote that read, "Strong women lift each other up."

She went on to add more in the caption, which read, "Get those muscles beautiful ladies, we should be strong. Muscles help you attain, good physical and mental health forever! Bust the age old thought process that women should not look strong or be physically strong."

However, Bipasha has not mentioned anyone's name in her post.

Recently, a clip of Mrunal from an old interview on a TV show set resurfaced online. In the throwback video, Mrunal could be heard telling her co-star Arjit Taneja, "Do you want to marry a girl who is manly with muscles? Go marry Bipasha. Listen, I am far better than Bipasha, ok."

Mrunal has not reacted to Bipasha's post yet.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Mrunal was last seen opposite Ajay Devgn in 'Son of Sardaar 2'. Directed by Vijay Kumar Arora, the 'Son of Sardaar 2' also stars Ravi Kishan, Sanjay Mishra, Mrunal Thakur, Neeru Bajwa, Chunky Panday, Kubbra Sait, Deepak Dobriyal, Vindu Dara Singh, Roshni Walia, Sharat Saxena, Sahil Mehta and the late Mukul Dev.

Bipasha, on the other hand, has been away from films for some time now. On November 12, 2022, she and her husband, Karan Singh Grover, welcomed their daughter, Devi Basu Singh Grover. Bipasha has since focused on her new role as a mother, dedicating her time to raising Devi.

