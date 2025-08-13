"Getting the Language and Dialect Right is More Difficult: Neha Pardeshi on Playing Radha in Kaamdhenu Gaumata

Sagar World Multimedia’s Kaamdhenu Gaumata is currently airing on Star Bharat. Produced by Prem Sagar and Shiv Sagar, the show features Neha Pardeshi as Radha. While she is thrilled to portray the character, she admitted that mastering the language and tone was a bit challenging for her.



Asked what was more difficult for her—physical transformation or the language—she said, "Honestly, both come with their own set of challenges, but if I had to choose, I would say getting the language and dialect right is more difficult. Because it’s not just about words—it’s about the emotion behind those words."

"In mythological or period roles, the way you speak carries the weight of divinity, devotion, and tradition. So every dialogue needs to sound graceful, rooted, and emotionally authentic," she added.

She also shared that it's easy to learn lines, but to speak them in a way that sounds truthful to the time and still connects with today’s audience—that’s the real challenge.

She further said, "Physical transformation is tough too. Wearing heavy costumes, jewelry, and headpieces and still maintaining the calmness and poise of that character takes effort. But for me, language is where the soul of the character lives. If that isn’t right, nothing else feels complete."

"So yes, while I enjoy both processes, perfecting the speech and tone of that era was definitely more demanding—and also more fulfilling when I finally started getting it right," she added.

Neha admitted that when playing a mythological character, the lines between real and reel tend to blur. She said, "When you are playing someone like Radha, who is not just a character but a symbol of devotion and divine love, it’s very easy for that to happen. For me, while I try to emotionally and spiritually immerse myself in Radha during the shoot—feeling her stillness, her surrender, her strength—I also make sure to gently remind myself that once the lights are off, I return to being Neha. It’s about respect. I give everything to the character when I am in front of the camera. I allow myself to fully surrender, but I also stay aware that I am a medium.

"Radha is timeless, eternal. I am just here to embody her for this moment. Spending time in silence after a shoot, journaling, and grounding myself with little real-life routines helps a lot. I think it’s important to keep your inner self strong and centered so that the character flows through you, not into you. And at the same time, some parts of Radha do stay with me—her calmness, her faith, and her devotion. And I don’t want to lose that. That’s the beauty of playing such roles—they give you more than you give them," she concluded.