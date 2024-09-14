‘Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin’ actress Bhavika Sharma buys luxurious BMW car

Mumbai, Sep 14 Actress Bhavika Sharma has shared the proudest moment of her life as she bought a luxurious BMW car and achieved a new milestone.

On Saturday, Bhavika, who has 1.4 million followers on Instagram, took to the photo-sharing application and shared a video filled with happiness and joy.

In the video, Bhavika can be seen entering the showroom and signing the agreement and cheque. Later, while expressing her excitement Bhavika said, “Finally, it's my new car”.

Later, the clip shows Bhavika celebrating this auspicious moment with her family as they unwrap the car for Bhawika. In the next frame, the ‘Jiji Maa’ fame star was seen holding pooja thali and applying vermilion on the forehead of BMW’s engine.

Later, Bhavika was seen holding the key to her new car with her family and others who were present there and later hugging her mother, father, brother and sister simultaneously and having a cake-cutting ceremony.

The clip ended with Bhavika’s brother driving off in their new car while reaching their residence. The entire clip showcases Bhavika’s immense joy as she achieves a new height of success in her never-ending journey.

Bhavika also captioned the video that read, “Dreams do come true”. with eye and heart emojis.

Bhavika started her journey as a television actress in ‘Parvarrish - Season 2’, in the year 2015, playing the character of Riya Gupta. In the year 2017, she featured in the show titled ‘Jiji Maa’ portraying the role of Niyati Purohit. Later, she was seen in a Sony SAB drama series ‘Maddam Sir’ alongside Gulki Joshi, Yukti Kapoor, Sonali Naik and Priyanshu Singh, but later quit the show as he was not satisfied with her character’s development.

On the work front, Bhavika is currently playing the lead role of Savi Chavan in the StarPlus show ‘Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin’ alongside actor Hitesh Bharadwaj. The family drama was aired on October 5, 2020 on StarPlus. The show is produced by Cockrow Entertainment and Shaika Films which is currently streaming on Disney+ Hotstar.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor