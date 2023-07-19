‘Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Mein’ actor Bhavika Sharma finds her character relatable

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 19 : ‘Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Mein’ actor Bhavika Sharma, who is seen playing the role of Savi in the show after it has taken a leap of 20 years, talked about playing an ambitious and strong-willed girl in the fictional drama.

She said, "Savi is a strong-headed girl who prioritises her dreams and passion over marriage. Savi has taken a stand for herself in order to fulfil her dreams of becoming an IAS officer. I relate to Savi’s character particularly the way she is passionate about her dreams. She never hesitates to go the extra mile to pursue her passion.”

“Personally, I relate to that quality in her. Savi's grandmother has been a support to her and motivated her to move forward to achieve her aspirations. But like every other story, this also has a twist. It will be interesting to witness what happens next and whether Savi gets Ishaan's support to fulfil her dreams,” added Bhavika.

The ongoing track revolves around the next generation of characters, played by Shakti Arora, Bhavika Sharma, and Sumit Singh. At one point, Savi, portrayed by Bhavika dreams of becoming an IAS officer, on the other side, she is being forced by her family to get married. Finally, she decided to run away after her grandmother advices her to pursue her dreams. She all the way reaches the Bhosale Institute to meet Ishaan and asks him to give her admission. But he is not happy with her decision to run away from her family to pursue her dreams. However, she is firm about it and how she will take admission to the institute will be seen in the serial.

‘Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Mein’ airs on Star Plus.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor