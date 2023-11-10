Gia Giudice shares how she managed to stay "true to yourself"

Washington [US], November 10 : TV personality Gia Giudice is beginning a new chapter of life. First introduced to the world in 2009 when The Real Housewives of New Jersey premiered on Bravo, Gia quickly became a fan favourite as the eldest daughter of Teresa Giudice, reported People.

Over the years, fans have watched as Gia grew up before their eyes. Some of those moments have been ones to remember, like Gia's viral "Waking Up in the Morning" song and her recent graduation from Rutgers University.

Others, on the other hand, have not been so fortunate. Teresa and Joe Giudice were both imprisoned in 2013 for federal fraud charges, and an ongoing feud between her mother, Teresa's brother Joe Gorga, and his wife Melissa Gorga has caused family strife for years, sometimes prompting Gia to intervene and stand up for what she believes is right.

"I think just being very brave and having a lot of courage, but also being true to yourself is what comes to mind," she says of growing up in the spotlight. "Because I feel like that's a very hard thing to stick to, especially in this limelight with all the negativity. It can really take the best of you. So I think I've just always focused on that."

Of course, that's easier said than done but remaining positive has become second nature for Gia.

"I think you have to look for the negativity, in a way. I really don't check my comments that often, and if I do, I'll go through my comments and I'll just delete them. They don't really affect me very much," she explained. "You physically have to go onto these hate pages and see what they're posting."

"The fan accounts that I look at, they're all for me. So I'm like, 'Oh, this is great. They're hyping me up,'" she continued. "I don't really search for the negative. So I think that's the easiest thing. If I'm not searching for it, I don't see it."

These days, Gia doesn't have much time to dwell. After graduating with a criminal justice degree and a minor in sociology, she landed a job in marketing while she studied for her LSATs. And because she hopes to pursue fashion down the line, Gia is also leaning into her influencer career, recently launching a Shein collection with her mom and sisters as she continues to appear on RHONJ beside her mom.

While her career and adulthood are in full force, Gia admits she still struggles with being perceived as a child because she grew up in front of cameras.

"I've been an adult now for almost five years since I was 18. So I've always gotten this image of like, 'Oh, you're a child.' And I think this is what has just made me grow so strong mentally, want to create my own businesses, become an entrepreneur because I've just never let the outside noise affect me and affect my family," she says. "I've always stood up for what is right, for what is wrong... The strong mentality has helped me create my business and grow as a person."

However, Gia says her biggest form of strength has come from simply standing up for her family during difficult times particularly when her parents were serving prison time.

"I learned to speak up for myself and speak up for my family because there's just been scenarios where things weren't true. And I took on that role to stick up for my family ... and stand our ground," she said.

According to People, acknowledging that "most people" recognize that she is "mainly just here to stick up for my mother and stick up for my family," Gia notes there are others who judge her for voicing her opinion and "being such a big advocate for my family."

"I think the hardest part is obviously my dad isn't here," she explains, referencing her father's deportation, which ultimately resulted in him moving to the Bahamas. "My family has been through a lot. And yes, of course, my stepdad [Luis "Louie" Ruelas] is absolutely amazing, but I feel like I am my mom's right-hand man."

"Sometimes it just means more coming from the children of the family ... because this is my life. This is what I have been through and it's my story to tell. It's my sister's story to tell, it's my mom's story to tell of what we've been through and the things that we want to voice the truth of," she continued. "But it's such a difficult balance."

"I feel like I never overstep that boundary," Gia added. "I am always respectful. And this has been my biggest thing: I speak facts. I don't speak anything that is a false narrative. And as much as I am Teresa Giudice's 22-year-old girl ... I'm saying my peace, I'm speaking the truth, and that is where I have gained my most strength from, basically just protecting my family."

Because of her fierce loyalty towards her family, it's no surprise that Gia "would love" to see a Giudice family spinoff on Bravo one day something fans have been passionately pushing for on her Instagram.

"I think it would be so much fun, especially if we could incorporate my dad too, and us going to The Bahamas and just showing how we really are such a blended family," she shares. "My dad and Louie talk frequently... we are seriously such a blended family, and we really all do respect each other so much. And I know the fans, they always say we miss Juicy Joe. So I feel like it would be so fun to see us all together. I think that would really just be something different."

"I think the Bravo screen would break, 100 per cent... I think it would break the internet literally," she adds. "And I think also people would just be so interested, 'Oh, how do Joe and Teresa cope and how do they co-parent together?' Meanwhile, it's so easy. They are the same. They bust each other's chops the same. They were friends before, so it's just friends [now], but not together."

As for the new season of RHONJ, Gia promises fans will get their fair share of answers.

"I think you guys definitely see a little glimpse into my life for sure. I would say I'm on it a decent amount ... maybe a little more than usual," she teases. "And I would just say this season, a lot of truth, a lot of clarity, and I think that's the two biggest words for this season ... I think a lot of the viewers are going to be very surprised. I think this season is a head-spinner. I think a lot of people are just going to be happy and, I don't know, I guess you'll have to wait and see."

The Real Housewives of New Jersey can be streamed in full on Peacock, reported People.

