Gia Manek on her OTT debut 'Kaam Chalu Hai'

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], April 10 : Actor Gia Manek, who is best known for her role as Gopi Bahu in the TV show 'Saath Nibhaana Saathiya', will now be seen in a pivotal role in the film 'Kaam Chalu Hai', which also stars Rajpal Yadav.

Interestingly, with this film, Gia is making her OTT debut.

Excited about the project, she said, "I am elated to mark my OTT debut with Kaam Chalu Hai and with such a sweet and talented bunch of people including our lovely director, Palassh and the extraordinary actor, Rajpal sir. Also, what better than an inspiring story based on true events since I truly believe that cinema has the power to change people's perception. I hope that more and more people watch Kaam Chalu Hai since it is available for free on ZEE5 and they get inspired by this moving story."

Produced by Baseline Ventures under the banner of Baseline Studios and Pal Music and Films, the film is a thought-provoking drama shedding light on the tragic reality of road accidents caused by the deadly potholes prevalent across the country.

'Kaam Chalu Hai' is based on the true story of Manoj Patil, a father who sets an example by channelling his pain into a revolutionary movement. His small, happy world consists of his daughter Gudiya and wife Radha.

Fulfilling his daughter's dream to become a cricketer is his mission in life. His hopes get wings as Gudiya gets selected for a cricket tournament. But his life takes a tragic turn when not only Gudiya's dreams, but her life gets shattered too in a devastating accident due to an irresponsible fault of the administration. How Manoj deals with his daughter passing away is a unique and inspirational story. He turns the mourning into a mission and does something exceptional to protect another daughter from dying the same death as Gudiya.

The film will be out on ZEE5 on April 19.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor