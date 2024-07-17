Giancarlo Esposito, Katie Holmes, Kumail Nanjiani, Gaby Hoffmann join the cast of ‘Poker Face 2’

Los Angeles, July 17 The makers of the comedy-drama series ‘Poker Face’ are putting together the guest cast for its season 2.

The second season of the critically acclaimed series has cast Giancarlo Esposito, Katie Holmes, Gaby Hoffmann, and Kumail Nanjiani, reports Variety.

All four actors will appear in guest star roles alongside series lead Natasha Lyonne. The quartet join the already lengthy list of impressive ‘Poker Face’ guest stars, which already includes people like Chloe Sevigny, Ellen Barkin, Tim Blake Nelson, Nick Nolte, Rhea Perlman, and Adrien Brody.

As per Variety, Judith Light won an Emmy Award for guest starring in the first season. Natasha Lyonne stars in ‘Poker Face’ as Charlie Cale “who has an extraordinary ability to determine when someone is lying,” as per the official description. “She hits the road with her Plymouth Barracuda and with every stop encounters a new cast of characters and strange crimes she can’t help but solve.”

The show received four Emmy nominations for its first season, including a nod for best actress in a comedy series for Lyonne. Rian Johnson created the series and serves as director and executive producer via T-Street.

Tony Tost is the executive producer and showrunner on Season 2. Lyonne executive produces and directs the series in addition to starring under her production banner, Animal Pictures. T-Street’s Ram Bergman and Nena Rodrigue are also executive producers along with Adam Arkin, Nora Zuckerman, and Lilla Zuckerman.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor