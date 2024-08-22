Gigi Hadid shares adorable summer pics with daughter Khai, fans react

Washington [US], August 22 : Gigi Hadid has once again left fans in awe as she shared adorable pictures of her time with her three-year-old daughter, Khai Malik.

Taking to her Instagram account, the supermodel posted a series of pictures giving her fans a peek into their fun summer moments.

Gigi, who is currently dating actor Bradley Cooper showed that her life as a mom is full of joy.

In the photos, little Khai is seen embracing the simple pleasures of summer, looking incredibly cute in her stylish outfits.

One picture stood out in particular, where Khai was seen dressed in a pink Versace robe, proving she's already taking after her fashion-forward mother.

She looked like a mini fashion icon, pairing the robe with a cozy cardigan, white tights, and shiny gold ballet flats. The personal touch of having her name, "Khai," embroidered on the back of the flats made her outfit even more special.

Along with the pictures, Gigi wrote a caption that read, "Big Summer Roundup. Best of Both Worlds."

Fans quickly flooded the comment section with excitement.

One fan wrote, "KHAI'S SO BIG ALREADY WHATTT I SWEAR SHE WAS JUST BORN YESTERDAY."

Another commented, "KHAI SUCH A MOM GIRL," while a third fan said, "G being a mom is so cute Love a summer dump."

Meanwhile, Gigi shares Khai with her ex-partner, singer Zayn Malik.

