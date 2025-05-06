Gigi Hadid stuns at Met Gala 2025 with golden Goddess look

New York [US], May 6 : Gigi Hadid brought her A-game to the Met Gala 2025, dazzling in a custom golden Miu Miu gown with pin-up tresses that left everyone in awe.

The 30-year-old model, who has been gracing the Met steps for a decade, showcased her impeccable style and elegance, perfectly capturing the essence of the evening's theme, 'Superfine: Tailoring Black Style.'

Hadid's Met Gala journey began in 2015 with a stunning red Diane von Furstenberg gown.

Since then, she has experimented with various aesthetics, from metallic-accented ensembles to extravagant sequined looks.

This year's ensemble, however, marked a new level of sophistication, with Hadid's golden gown paying tribute to Zelda Wynn Valdes, a legendary American designer who transformed the female silhouette, as per People magazine.

Stylist Gabriella Karefa-Johnson was the creative force behind Hadid's look, which featured a Victory Roll hairstyle and silver accessories.

"The dress is a celebration of Zelda," Hadid shared in an interview, adding, "This is a dress, maybe she would have designed for me, combining both tailoring and glamour."

The 2025 Met Gala celebrated the Costume Institute's spring exhibition, 'Superfine: Tailoring Black Style,' which explores the concept of dandyism and its impact on Black style from the 18th century to the present.

The event's dress code, 'Tailored for You,' encouraged the attendees to get creative with suiting and tailoring.

