Gigi Hadid's family approves her relationship with Bradley Cooper, they are " so happy for her"

Washington [US], May 8 : Gigi Hadid recently took to Instagram to make her relationship with Bradley Cooper official on social media.

The supermodel shared a photo of the two kissing at her 30th birthday party, along with a heartfelt caption expressing her gratitude for life, love, and support.

"I feel so lucky to be 30! I feel so lucky for every high and low- for all the lessons and gifts both have brought me. To get to feel it all! I'm so lucky to be a mom, friend, partner, sister, daughter, colleague to some of the most unbelievable humans!!" she wrote.

"So lucky for the support and encouragement from all of YOU around the world, every day and on my birthday last week. I had the best time celebrating, and it's a blessing to feel so loved!! I am grateful and honored to take on a new decade x x G," she captioned the post.

Now, Gigi Hadid's family has given their approval to her relationship with Bradley Cooper.

"Gigi's family is so happy for her and they absolutely adore Bradley," a source said, reported People.

The insider added, "He is such a gentleman and he blends so seamlessly into their family. Gigi and Bradley have a lot in common and his daughter, Lea, is so sweet and gentle with Khai," as per the outlet.

Cooper shares child Lea De Seine, 7, with Irina Shayk, while Hadid shares daughter Khai, 4, with Zayn Malik.

"Yolanda [Hadid] and Bella [Hadid] love Bradley but the main thing they care about is that he treats Gigi with love and respect," shared the source, adding, "Bradley is different from any of Gigi's past relationships and they've never seen her this happy with a partner before," as reported by People.

Gigi Hadid brought her A-game to the Met Gala 2025, dazzling in a custom golden Miu Miu gown with pin-up tresses that left everyone in awe.

The 30-year-old model, who has been gracing the Met steps for a decade, showcased her impeccable style and elegance, perfectly capturing the essence of the evening's theme, 'Superfine: Tailoring Black Style.'

Hadid's Met Gala journey began in 2015 with a stunning red Diane von Furstenberg gown, as per the outlet.

Since then, she has experimented with various aesthetics, from metallic-accented ensembles to extravagant sequined looks.

This year's ensemble, however, marked a new level of sophistication, with Hadid's golden gown paying tribute to Zelda Wynn Valdes, a legendary American designer who transformed the female silhouette.

Stylist Gabriella Karefa-Johnson was the creative force behind Hadid's look, which featured a Victory Roll hairstyle and silver accessories, as reported by People.

