Gillian Anderson is concerned about the UK’s growing homelessness problem

Los Angeles, May 26 Actress Gillian Anderson, who is known for her work in ‘The Crown’, ‘Hannibal’, ‘Sex Education’ and others, is afraid of the UK's growing problem of homelessness.

The actress feels that the worst is yet to come for the UK with regards to homelessness, reports ‘Female First UK’.

The 56-year-old actress plays a woman facing homelessness in her new film, 'The Salt Path', and Gillian fears the problem will only get worse if the UK enters a recession.

As per ‘Female First UK’, Gillian was born in Chicago, but now lives in London.

She told Sky News, "I'm used to seeing it so much in Vancouver and California and other areas that I spent time. You don't often see it as much in the UK”.

The actress believes the COVID-19 pandemic marked a turning point for the UK's homelessness problem.

She explained, "It's now becoming more and more prevalent since COVID, and the current financial situation in the country and around the world. It's a topic that I think will be more and more in the forefront of people's minds, particularly if we end up going into a recession”.

Gillian previously insisted that she won't give up her US passport, despite living in the UK for more than two decades. The 'X Files' star loves living in London, but she also feels proud of her American roots.

Gillian told the Guardian newspaper in 2024, "It feels like my cells are American, and my soul is British. So if you ask me to give up my American passport, I would say it doesn’t feel right, no. Absolutely not. I’m American. And if you asked me to leave living in the UK? I’d say this is where I’m most comfortable, understood, accepted”.

Prior to that, Gillian admitted that she often slips between a British and American accent. The actress told the Daily Telegraph newspaper, "It goes back and forth because I grew up in both places, so it depends on who I’m talking to. So usually when I’m talking to Brits, it slides into British, and vice versa for American”.

“Sometimes it's conscious because I know that somebody will be thrown by it and so I'll consciously do it. Even on the phone my accent will change. Part of me wishes I could control it, but I can’t. I just slip into one or the other. When I moved to the US, I tried hard to cling on to my British accent because it made me different”.

