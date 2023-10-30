Gippy Grewal locks release date of 'Carry on Jattiye'

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 30 : Makers of 'Carry on Jattiye' starring Jasmin Bhasin, Sunil Grover, Sargun Mehta and Gippy Grewal on Monday locked the release date of the film.

Taking to Instagram, Gippy treated fans with an announcement poster.

Sharing the poster, he wrote, "Save The Date "Carry On Jattiye" in cinemas on 26th July 2024#Carryonjattiye ."

As soon as the announcement was made, the actor's fans and followers flooded the comment section with heart and fire emojis.

One of the users wrote, "Wow can't wait [?]'

"Super excited," another commented.

"Can't wait to see jas Gippy sir sargun and Sunil grover in one movie [?][?][?]," another comment read.

The new franchise of 'Carry on Jatta' that went on floor in London last week.

'Carry on Jatta 3' that released in June this year was the first Punjabi film to cross 100 crores at the box office.

'Carry on Jattiye' will be produced by Panorama Studios and Humble Motion Pictures. It will be directed by Smeep Kang.

Jaswinder Bhalla and Nirmal Rishi are also a part of the upcoming Punjabi film.

Meanwhile, Gippy Grewal will be seen in 'Shinda Shinda No Papa' alongside his son Shinda Grewal.

The film is written by Naresh Kathooria and also stars Hina Khan who will be featuring in her first Punjabi film. It will be shot in Punjab and Canada and the film is slated to be out in 2024.

Apart from this, Gippy Grewal is coming up with 'Sheran Di Kaum Punjabi'.

Actor Sanjay Dutt is making his Punjabi debut in collaboration with Gippy.

The film will be written and directed by Gippy and produced by Amardeep Grewal.

