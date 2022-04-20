Gippy Grewal to star alongside his son in new Punjabi film

Mumbai, April 20 Punjabi superstar Gippy Grewal is all set to headline a new yet-to-be-titled Punjabi film where he will be seen sharing the screen with his son Shinda Grewal.

Shinda was recently seen in the Diljeet Dosanjh-starrer, 'Honsla Rakh.'

The film, written by writer-actor Naresh Kathooria, will be directed by Amarpreet Chabbra, and will go on the floors between July and August 2022. It will release in February, 2023.

Naresh Kathooria is known for superhits like 'Carry On Jatta 1 & 2', 'Manje Bistre 2', 'Chandigarh Amritsar Chandigarh', 'Best Of Luck', 'Bhaji In Problem', 'Vekh Barataan Chaliyan', 'Mr & Mrs 420'.

Talking about the film, Gippy said, "Punjabi cinema is making huge strides and has a growing fanbase not just across India but abroad as well and Yoodlee Films genuinely wants to add to this movement by co-creating quality films with regional talent. I respect this approach and am glad that we will be working together."

Director Amarpreet Chabbra added, "It is a great feeling to collaboratively push the envelope in Punjabi cinema and to work with a team that really wants to add to the resurgence of fresh ideas in the industry."

The film will be bankrolled by Yoodlee Films, the cinematic arm of Saregama India that has been exploring the regional movie-scape with films in Tamil, Malayalam and Marathi and with this film they will be diversifying their territories.

Siddharth Anand Kumar, Vice President, Films, Saregama India, added, "We are delighted to collaborate with a star like Gippy Grewal who has been leading a creative Renaissance in the Punjabi film industry for many years with unique storylines in hit films. This project strengthens our commitment to bring quality Punjabi cinema to audiences around the world."

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor