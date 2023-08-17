Gippy Grewal unveils first look poster of ‘Maujaan Hi Maujaan’, to release on this date

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], August 17 : Actor Gippy Grewal and ‘Carry On Jatta 3’ team are all set to appear in yet another comic entertainer ‘Maujaan Hi Maujaan’.

Gippy took to Instagram handle and treated fans with the first look poster along with a release date announcement.

Sharing the poster, he wrote, “Here comes First look of Maujaan Hi Maujaan. See you in cinemas #20th October 2023 #maujaanhimaujaan.”

The Punjabi film is directed by Smeep Kang and produced by Amardeep Grewal.

Earlier, ‘Maujaan Hi Maujaan’ was slated to release on September 8, now it is set to hit the theatres on October 20.

Gippy is basking in the blockbuster success of ‘Carry On Jatta 3’.

The Gippy and Sonam Bajwa starrer, directed by Smeep Kang, was released on 29th June.

Taking to Insta, trade analyst Taran Adarsh, shared the updates about the film.

He wrote, “‘CARRY ON JATTA 3’ CREATES HISTORY… #Punjabi film #CarryOnJatta3 sets a NEW BENCHMARK at the *Worldwide #Boxoffice*…Besides, #CarryOnJatta3 is #GippyGrewal’s HIGHEST GROSSING FILM, overtaking his previous best #CarryOnJatta2 by a big margin. #GippyGrewal #SonamBajwa #HumbleMotionPictures.”

Meanwhile, Gippy Grewal will be seen in 'Shinda Shinda No Papa' alongside his son Shinda Grewal.

The film is written by Naresh Kathooria and also stars Hina Khan who will be featuring in her first Punjabi film. It will be shot in Punjab and Canada and the film is slated to be out in 2024.

Apart from this, Gippy Grewal is coming up with ‘Sheran Di Kaum Punjabi’.

Actor Sanjay Dutt is making his Punjabi debut in collaboration with Gippy.

The film will be written and directed by Gippy and produced by Amardeep Grewal.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor