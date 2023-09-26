Gippy Grewal unveils title track of ‘Maujaan Hi Maujaan’

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], September 26 : Makers of the comic entertainer ‘Maujaan Hi Maujaan’ starring actor Gippy Grewal on Tuesday unveiled the title track.

The film stars Gippy Grewal, Binnu Dhillon, Karamjit Anmol, Tanu Grewal and Hashneen Chauhan.

Taking to Instagram, Gippy Grewal shared a song video and captioned it, "Maujaan Hi Maujaan Title Track Full Video OUT NOW ❤️‍🔥."

The song is sung by Master Saleem, penned by Kumaar and composed by Jatinder Shah.

Recently, Superstar Salman Khan unveiled the trailer of the film.

Taking to Instagram, Salman shared the trailer which he captioned, “Best wishes for the film Maujaan Hi Maujaan.”

Salman arrived at the trailer launch event of the film in Mumbai where he was welcomed with dhol beats and was seen posing with Gippy.

‘Maujaan Hi Maujaan’ is a Punjabi film and directed by Smeep Kang and produced by Amardeep Grewal.

Earlier, ‘Maujaan Hi Maujaan’ was slated to release on September 8, now it is set to hit the theatres on October 20.

Earlier Gippy spoke about Salman Khan attending the trailer launch of the film.

He told ANI, "I think the artists here have supported us a lot whenever we have come here with our Punjabi films. Big artists come to our trailer launch, what can be better than that?"

He also shared that he hopes just like ‘Carry On Jatta 3’, this film will also do well at the box office.

Meanwhile, Gippy Grewal will be seen in 'Shinda Shinda No Papa' alongside his son Shinda Grewal.

The film is written by Naresh Kathooria and also stars Hina Khan who will be featuring in her first Punjabi film. It will be shot in Punjab and Canada and the film is slated to be out in 2024.

Apart from this, Gippy Grewal is coming up with ‘Sheran Di Kaum Punjabi’.

Actor Sanjay Dutt is making his Punjabi debut in collaboration with Gippy.

The film will be written and directed by Gippy and produced by Amardeep Grewal.

