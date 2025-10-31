"Girls can do it all!": Kareena, Suniel Shetty, hail India's stunning win over Australia in Women's World Cup semi-final

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 31 : The Indian Women's Cricket Team's thrilling victory over Australia in the semi-final of the Women's World Cup 2025 has sparked celebrations across the country. From fans to film stars, everyone is applauding the team's outstanding performance and their place in the final.

Several Bollywood celebrities took to social media to share their excitement and pride after Team India's historic win.

Kareena Kapoor Khan took to her Instagram Story to praise the team for their determination. She wrote, "And like I said GIRLS can do it all. With grit and determination... Well done Team India... on the finals my girls."

Actor Suniel Shetty, on the other hand, took to his X account to express his excitement and happiness over India's powerful chase against Australia. In his post, he wrote, "339 ... Against Australia!!! That was a huge target to chase. But the confidence was even greater. Jemimah's unbeaten century and India's bold chase - pure magic! Team India is heading to the finals, fueled by passion and belief."

Kantara actor Rishab Shetty also took to his X account to congratulate the team as he wrote, "What a moment for India!"

Varun Dhawan also joined in the celebrations, posting a picture of Jemimah Rodrigues on his Instagram story and writing, "My hero."

Vikrant Massey added, "One step closer!!! Well played."

Meanwhile, recapping the encounter between the two sides, Australia won the toss and opted to bat first.

After skipper Alyssa Healy's early loss, Phoebe Litchfield (119 in 93 balls, with 17 fours and three sixes) and Ellyse Perry (77 in 88 balls, with six fours and two sixes) put up a 155-run stand for the second wicket.

With the wicket of Litchfield, India made a comeback, reducing Australia to 265/6. However, a 66-run stand between Ash Gardner (63 in 45 balls, with four boundaries and four sixes) and Kim Garth (17) took the Aussies to 338 runs in 49.5 overs.

Shree Charani (2/49) and Deepti Sharma (2/73) were among the top bowlers for India. Amanjot Kaur, Kranti Goud and Radha Yadav took a wicket each.

During the run-chase, India was 59/2 in the 10th over, losing openers Shafali Verma (10) and Smriti Mandhana (24 in 24 balls, with two fours and a six). However, Jemimah and Harmanpreet did not let the pressure pile on India.

Richa Ghosh (26 in 16 balls, with two fours and two sixes) and Amanjot (15* in eight balls, with two fours) played important cameos, supporting Jemimah as the run chase was completed with five wickets and nine balls in hand. Jemimah earned the 'Player of the Match' award.

With this win, India have booked their spot in the Women's CWC final and are set to lock horns with South Africa on Sunday.

