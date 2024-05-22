"Girls Will Be Girls" Produced by Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal Screens at Cannes

The much-anticipated directorial debut of Suchi Talati, "Girls Will Be Girls," produced by Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal, is set to premiere at the prestigious Cannes Film Festival this year. The film will be featured under the Cannes Écrans Juniors category, a selection dedicated to international feature films that appeal to young audiences aged thirteen and over, introducing them to diverse themes, cultures, and cinematic art.

After its premiere at the SXSW Film Festival and making waves at the Sundance Film Festival earlier this year by winning the Audience Award in the World Dramatic Entry category and the Special Jury Award for Lead Actress Preeti Panigrahi, "Girls Will Be Girls" is now poised for its Cannes debut. The film is scheduled to screen on May 22nd and 23rd at the Alexandre III theatre and on May 24th at the Raimu Hall.

Richa Chadha expressed her excitement: “We are thrilled to see 'Girls Will Be Girls' reach the Cannes Film Festival. This project is very close to our hearts, and the recognition it has received so far has been overwhelming. Producing this film has been a labor of love, and to see it resonate with audiences globally is incredibly fulfilling. We believe in the power of stories that challenge and inspire, and 'Girls Will Be Girls' does just that. It's a film that speaks to the complexities of growing up, and we can't wait for the Cannes audience to experience it.”

Ali Fazal added, “From the very beginning, we knew 'Girls Will Be Girls' was a special project. The response at Sundance was beyond our expectations, and now premiering at Cannes is a dream come true. Suchi Talati has crafted a beautiful, poignant story that deserves this platform. We are proud to be part of a film that not only entertains but also sparks important conversations. This is just the beginning, and we are excited for what’s to come.”

"Girls Will Be Girls" is produced by Chadha and Fazal's joint venture Pushing Buttons Studios, in collaboration with Blink Digital and Dolce Vita Films. This remarkable film is set to captivate the Cannes audience with its compelling narrative and stellar performances.