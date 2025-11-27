Give Your Thanksgiving Watchlist a Glow With These 5 Unmissable Picks

Thanksgiving has a funny way of bringing out every emotion and mood in the room. The soft, the messy, the heartbreaking, and the hilarious. It’s that rare time of the year when a mug of hot chocolate pairs just as well with a cosy rom-com as it does with a tense psychological thriller, and both feel equally right. So here’s a Thanksgiving watchlist that embraces all of it. 5 very different films, each perfect for the mood you’re in and the mood you’ll drift into after your second slice of pie.

OH. WHAT. FUN. (Prime Video)

In this Christmas comedy, Michelle Pfeiffer shines as Claire Clauster, the holiday host who holds her chaotic family together every year, until they accidentally leave her behind during a festive outing she planned to perfection. Tired of being taken for granted, she ends up having the most unexpectedly liberating adventure of her life. OH. WHAT. FUN. delivers a warm, witty, and very relatable holiday comedy. A guaranteed hit for a family watch right before kicking off the Christmas prep.

Playdate (Prime Video)

Led by Alan Ritchson, Kevin James, and Sarah Chalke, Playdate focuses on Brian, a newly unemployed dad adjusting to stay-at-home parenting, who agrees to a simple playdate with another stay-at-home dad, Jeff, only to discover that he is wildly unpredictable. What follows is a hilariously disastrous playdate that causes utter mayhem. This buddy action comedy is perfect for when you want something silly, but still full of heart, after a big meal.

After the Hunt (Prime Video)

Starring Julia Roberts, Andrew Garfield, and Ayo Edebiri, After the Hunt boasts a gripping psychological drama rooted in secrets, power dynamics, and buried guilt. If you’re in the mood for something intense, layered, and haunting, this is the perfect counterbalance to all the holiday sweetness.

A Merry Little EX-MAS (Netflix)

A Merry Little EX-MAS is a story about a separated couple attempting to create one last perfect Christmas for their kids before finalising their divorce. But this sweet and thoughtful plan soon goes sideways when the husband unexpectedly shows up with his new girlfriend. Landing the rare balance of heartfelt and delightfully awkward, the movie stars Alicia Silverstone and Oliver Hudson play the lead role.

Freakier Friday (Disney+ Jio Hotstar)

Headlined by Jamie Lee Curtis and Lindsay Lohan, Freakier Friday revives the iconic body-swap comedy with a fresh multigenerational twist. Decades after their first magical mishap, Tess and Anna return, but this time, Anna’s teenage daughter and soon-to-be stepsister get swept into the magical swap as well, turning the holiday into a four-way identity scramble. The film stays true to the charm of the original while opening the door to new emotional beats and laugh-out-loud moments.