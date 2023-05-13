"Glad to be exploring a new medium with 'Yeh Meri Family'": Juhi Parmar on her OTT debut

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], May 13 : Actor Juhi Parmar, a veteran television personality is all set to make her OTT debut with 'Yeh Meri Family'. She is too glad to explore a new medium.

The 42-year-old actor is one of the most celebrated daily soap actors of her time and is known for always maintaining a balance between professional and personal life.

She is a single mother to two daughters and yet keeping the work going works as a major inspiration to many.

Parmar is all set to mark her arrival in the OTT world and she looks ready for the challenge.

"I'm glad to be exploring a new medium with 'Yeh Meri Family'! Honestly, the kind of work and experimentation on OTT is brilliant and I am glad that I can take up work across mediums and be able to entertain my audience with each project of mine," Juhi said while sharing her thoughts about the OTT platform and her show.

She said, "When 'Yeh Meri Family' was offered to me I fell in love with Nirja's character. She's a teacher, she's a wife, she's a mother, she's a daughter-in-law, she's so relatable and I felt that here's one character that many women will identify with. And there's a beautiful 90s flavour in 'Yeh Meri Family' which has nostalgia kick in for many of us as the simplicity of those days, the lives and the intricacies were so different. I am excited for my audience to see me in a new avatar and I'm looking forward to experimenting more in OTT shows. When I look at content on OTT I love that the characters are so real, they are not just defined by relationships but rather the writing is based on creating a personality."

In terms of being nervous, as she steps up her professional game, the actor commented, "I wouldn't say that I'm nervous but rather I'm really excited. There's a countdown happening in my head to D-Day and I just can't wait...."

The family-drama series will drop on May 19, 2023, on Amazon mini tv.

