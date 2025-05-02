"Glad we're having a greater say...": Filmmaker Medha Jaishankar on Indian cinema gaining more attention at Oscars

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], May 2 : Filmmaker Medha Jaishankar, who is daughter of External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar, shared her thoughts on how Indian cinema is being received internationally.

Speaking toat the ongoing WAVES 2025 Summit, the filmmaker discussed how Indian films are now gaining more attention at important events like the Oscars. She expressed her happiness about seeing more Indian films making their way to major platforms and screening houses in the US.

"...If you look at the Academy, there's now a very significant representation of Indian cinema in the US, and I get very excited when there are all these events, especially around Oscar season," she said.

"They're broadening their tastes and their screenings. There's a very well-known screening house called Ross House where they show top Academy films, and you'll have someone like Angelina Jolie the next day, followed by Aamir Khan promoting Laapataa Ladies. I'm glad that we're having a greater say in what's happening in the international film market in North America," she added.

WAVES 2025 is a four-day summit with the tagline "Connecting Creators, Connecting Countries," aimed at positioning India as a global hub for media, entertainment, and digital innovation. The event brings together creators, startups, industry leaders, and policymakers from around the world.

The WAVES 2025 Summit was inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who declared the event a historic milestone in India's cultural and creative journey.

The four-day event, which began on May 1, will run until May 4.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor