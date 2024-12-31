Glam-up for 2025: Celebrity-inspired fashion tips to ring in the New Year in style

New Delhi [India], December 31 : The countdown to 2025 is almost here, and it's time to start planning your New Year's Eve look.

Whether you're attending a glamorous gala, a chic rooftop party, or a cosy dinner with friends, you deserve to step into the new year in style.

We have rounded up the best fashion tips and outfit ideas inspired by both Hollywood and Bollywood celebrities that will ensure you make a statement as you say goodbye to 2024 and welcome 2025 with flair.

1. Shimmer and shine like Hailey Bieber with metallic fabrics

When it comes to New Year's Eve fashion, nothing says celebration like a bit of shine. Hailey Bieber has become a go-to style icon for chic metallic looks. Think metallic minis, sequins, or head-to-toe shimmer to catch the light and make a statement as you enter the party. Whether you choose a sleek metallic slip dress or a sequin-covered blazer, this is the perfect look to dazzle all night long.

Tip: Keep accessories minimal to let your metallic outfit take centre stage. A pair of statement earrings or a simple clutch is all you need.

2. Channel Zendaya's bold style with dramatic jumpsuits

Zendaya is known for her high-fashion, boundary-pushing style, and New Year's Eve is the perfect occasion to channel that same bold energy. A dramatic jumpsuit is a great alternative to the classic dress, offering a modern yet glamorous vibe. Look for tailored jumpsuits with interesting textures, unique cutouts, or bold colours that will set you apart from the crowd.

Tip: Go for a jumpsuit with a plunging neckline or dramatic wide legs to add a touch of sophistication and flair. Pair it with pointed heels for an elongated silhouette.

3. Step into the spotlight like Rihanna in a luxe feather dress

Rihanna knows how to steal the spotlight with her edgy yet elegant style. For a high-fashion New Year's Eve look, take inspiration from her feathered gowns and dresses that add movement and drama. A feather-embellished dress will keep you feeling glamorous, while still allowing you to dance the night away.

Tip: Pair your feathered dress with sleek, minimal makeup and hair to let the outfit do all the talking.

4. Get classic elegance like Kate Middleton with a timeless black dress

When in doubt, channel royalty! Kate Middleton's timeless style is all about elegance and simplicity. A classic black dress is always a good idea for any formal New Year's Eve party. Choose a style that fits like a glove, whether it's a fitted sheath dress, a chic A-line, or a satin slip dress, and accessorize with gold or diamond jewellery for that extra dose of luxury.

Tip: Keep your hair sleek and polished, and opt for a bold red or pink lip to give your look that final touch of glamour.

5. Opt for bold colours like Sonam Kapoor

If you're tired of the usual metallics and neutrals, Sonam Kapoor's vibrant, colour-rich style is a perfect source of inspiration. The Bollywood fashion icon often embraces bold colours like fiery red, emerald green, electric blue, or neon pink, which make a major statement on any occasion. A colourful satin or silk gown will make sure you stand out as you ring in the new year.

Tip: Pair your bright dress with gold or silver accessories to balance the colour. Soft waves or a sleek ponytail will add an effortless, chic touch.

6. Steal the spotlight like Deepika Padukone with a dazzling gown

Deepika Padukone is known for her luxurious red carpet looks, and for a truly unforgettable New Year's Eve, take inspiration from her stunning gowns. Choose a gown with intricate embroidery, sequins, or embellishments to sparkle and shine all night long. Deepika's attention to detail when it comes to silhouette and accessories always ensures she looks effortlessly chic and glamorous.

Tip: Keep accessories minimal, a pair of diamond studs or a delicate bracelet, so your gown can take centre stage. Pair it with a soft updo to highlight the outfit.

Final tips for a perfect New Year's Eve look:

Comfort is key: Choose fabrics and styles that allow you to move and dance comfortably all night long.

Confidence is your best accessory: Whatever outfit you choose, wear it with confidence. The most important part of any glam look is owning it.

Sparkle responsibly: If you're going for shimmer and sparkle, balance it with matte makeup or subtle hair for an elegant effect.

With these celebrity-inspired New Year's Eve fashion tips, you're all set to step into 2025 looking as fabulous as ever.

Whether you're going all-out glamorous or keeping it sleek and chic, you're going to shine bright as the clock strikes midnight!

