Glen Powell denies replacing Tom Cruise in 'Mission Impossible' franchise

Washington [US], November 14 : Actor Glen Powell denied the reports that he will take over the 'Mission: Impossible' franchise and replace Tom Cruise, reported Deadline.

He debunked the reports that stated his 'Top Gun: Maverick' co-star wanted Powell to replace him in the film series after 'Mission: Impossible - The Final Reckoning', which is slated to premiere on May 23, 2025.

"My mom would never let me do that," said Powell.

Powell added, "That's a death trap," referring to the stunts the role demands, reported Deadline.

Recently, Tom Cruise officially announced the title for the eighth instalment of the 'Mission: Impossible' series along with the first trailer.

The movie, now titled "Mission: Impossible - The Final Reckoning," was first intended to be "Part Two" of 2023's "Dead Reckoning." It is set to release on May 23 next year.

Cruise announced the title along with a new poster, with a caption that read, "Every choice has led to this."

In "Dead Reckoning," Ethan Hunt (played by Cruise) faced off against a powerful AI program called 'The Entity', which has the ability to predict his every move.

The upcoming movie will see Hunt continuing to chase down The Entity, which is hidden in a Russian submarine, while also dealing with a returning enemy, Gabriel (played by Esai Morales).

The cast includes returning actors Simon Pegg, Ving Rhames, Hayley Atwell, Vanessa Kirby, Pom Klementieff, and many more. New additions to the franchise include Hannah Waddingham, Janet McTeer, Nick Offerman, and Tramell Tillman.

Christopher McQuarrie, who directed previous entries like "Rogue Nation," "Fallout," and "Dead Reckoning," is once again directing and co-writing the movie.

