Glen Powell reveals why he performs his own stunts

Los Angeles, Oct 26 Hollywood actor Glen Powell has shared the reason behind performing daredevil stunts in his movies. The actor said that he does the stunts all by himself so people get value for their cinema ticket.

The 37-year-old actor does not want audiences to have an empty feeling when they learn the stunt sequences were done on a green screen, via computer-generated imagery (CGI), reports ‘Female First UK’.

Glen told the ‘Saturday Guardian’ magazine, "It really sells it because if the audience know that you are in peril, there is an inherent investment. I believe you have to give the audience their value in the ticket. If people are actively going to the (cinema), getting a babysitter, maybe doing dinner, you've got to justify that ticket price”.

He went on, “And that's what Tom (Cruise) always talks about, you have to have skin on the line. If they're showing up for you, you've got to show up for them”.

As per ‘Female First UK’, Glen performs "non-stop, bad a**" stunts in his new movie, ‘The Running Man’, and audiences will see his "authentic" reactions to the sequences in the dystopian thriller.

The actor plays Ben Richards in the film, which is set in a titular game show, and pits contestants, "runners" against a team of murderous Hunters, who attempt to locate and kill them. If a runner stays alive for 30 days, they bag $1 billion.

As part of his role, Glen can be seen "jumping off exploding bridges", as well as tumble off roofs. And his 63-year-old ‘Top Gun: Maverick’ co-star Tom Cruise, who also performs his own stunts, gave Glen some top tips to perfect the daredevil sequences.

Glen said, "The fact that Tom is such a close friend now, when I got ‘The Running Man’, he was literally my first call. I said, 'Dude, you've been doing this for decades’. He has picked up every trick in the book. And he's so generous, I thought I was going to talk to him for 10 minutes”.

“He stayed on the phone for two hours plus. He's like, 'Tell me some of the stunts you're doing’. I said, 'OK, I'm jumping off exploding bridges, falling off roofs’. He said, 'Are you running at night?' Yes. 'OK, that means you'll probably wrap at five in the morning. Don't do any sprinting shots at five in the morning. Your body's going to be out of whack, and you'll get hurt. They're always going to do a wetdown at night’. So Tom says, 'That's fine if you're running straight. If you're taking a corner, no’. He goes, 'If you're hanging 11 storeys up, make sure people see how high you are. Make sure the shot reflects depth and dimension. You are selling the fact that you are doing these things’”, he added.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor