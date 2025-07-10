Glen Powell says stunts in 'The Running Man' "really worries my mom"

Washington, D.C. [US], July 10 : Hollywood star Glen Powell, who will portray the protagonist Ben Richards in the upcoming dystopian black comedy action film 'The Running Man', shared that his mom, Cyndy, is not pleased with what this role entails, reported People.

The film chronicles the character's participation in a game show where "runner" contestants must escape death from professional killers to win a giant cash prize. The story was previously adapted for the screen in 1987, with Arnold Schwarzenegger in the starring role.

While audiences are excited for an action-packed thriller, Powell confessed that his mom is worried about his role in the film. "I'm getting to do some really cool stuff," he said, adding, "That really worries my mom."

Powell shared that there is in fact "a lot of running" in the movie, he admitted thinking to himself after landing the role, "'Man, I'm gonna get my ass kicked for two hours in this movie.' "

"You have a guy that's basically on the run, at the highest stakes game show of all time, where the survival rate is zero, and he's trying to beat the odds," said Powell, adding, "It's a great underdog story," reported People.

Powell shared that Schwarzenegger had given him his blessing. "His son, Patrick Schwarzenegger, is a great friend of mine, and I asked Patrick if I could talk to Arnold, and I hadn't seen Arnold since we shot Expendables in Bulgaria," Powell said.

"Arnold gave us his full blessing, and we get to give Arnold a very specific fun gift from the movie in a couple of weeks here. So I'm very excited to see him," added the actor.

Schwarzenegger even appeared in a brief cameo in the recently released trailer. The film also features Josh Brolin, Colman Domingo, Lee Pace, William H. Macy, Emilia Jones, Michael Cera and Katy O'Brian. Edgar Wright directed and co-wrote the screenplay with Michael Bacall, according to People.

" In a near-future society, The Running Man is the top-rated show on television a deadly competition where contestants, known as Runners, must survive 30 days while being hunted by professional assassins, with every move broadcast to a bloodthirsty public and each day bringing a greater cash reward," as per the official synopsis.

"Desperate to save his sick daughter, working-class Ben Richards (Powel) is convinced by the show's charming but ruthless producer, Dan Killian (Brolin), to enter the game as a last resort," it continued. "But Ben's defiance, instincts and grit turn him into an unexpected fan favourite and a threat to the entire system," reported People.

'The Running Man' will be released in theatres on November 7.

