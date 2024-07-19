Glen Powell shares Bill Paxton acting trick he used in 'Twisters'

Washington [US], July 19 : Actor Glen Powell recalled working with late star and filmmaker Bill Paxton and shared how he kept his memory alive throughout his career, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

While appearing on 'The Late Show' with Stephen Colbert, the 'Twisters' star reflected on working with the late actor on a film years ago.

"I shot this movie called Red Wing years and years ago and Bill and I became really close on that movie," said Powell.

He recalled Paxton being "so passionate about the weather," especially since starring in 'Twister' and would continue the tradition of giving weather reports like his Twister character did.

Prior to starring in 'Hidden Figures', Powell said Paxton even provided "a lot of my research from his Apollo 13 days." There was also an acting trick, Powell said, that Paxton taught him that he has used in his career so far.

He shared, "As an actor, sometimes you have to shoot outdoors and you're kind of squinting and whatnot and he taught me this trick that if you close your eyes and you look up at the sun, it warms your eyes up to the sun and you can open your eyes. So while we were shooting Twisters, I was shooting outdoors the whole time so I'd used that trick my entire career since meeting Bill. And on Twisters, I really felt like every time I closed my eyes, I got to think of Bill which was great."

Powell appears in the film 'Twisters,' which is a sequel to the 1996 blockbuster Twister, which starred Paxton and Helen Hunt. Powell appears alongside Daisy Edgar-Jones and Anthony Ramos.

In 'Twisters', Edgar-Jones plays former storm chaser Kate Cooper, who studies storm patterns on screens after being tormented by a horrific brush with a tornado in college. After being enticed back to follow storms on the broad plains by her friend, Javi (Ramos), to test a new tracking device, they meet Tyler Owens (Powell), a social media celebrity who chronicles his storm-chasing experiences online. They are then forced to battle for their lives as the hurricane season worsens.

Paxton died of a stroke in 2017 following complications during heart surgery.

Paxton's son James Paxton makes a cameo in the new 'Twisters' film to honour his father. "He wanted to be a part of a sequel," said the younger Paxton. "He saw how special this franchise is and can be just in terms of making something eventful for people to go see in the theatres, something topical and important as well but also fun; a real return to classic blockbuster," he added, according to The Hollwood Reporter.

