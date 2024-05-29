Glen Powell shares his thoughts on playing Batman, says, "I would have a wild take"

Washington [US], May 29 : Actor Glen Powell shared his thoughts on playing the role of Batman. The 'Anyone but You' star would love to reprise DC's Batman, reported Deadline

Powell gained wider recognition for his supporting role in the action film 'Top Gun: Maverick' and his leading role in 'Anyone but You'.

The actor shared that he is not interested in playing superhero role unless it is a Batman. "I was always a Batman guy. I would have a wild take on Batman," he said.

Powell added that his version would be reminiscent of Michael Keaton's from Tim Burton's Batman rather than Matt Reaves's. "Oh, sick! See? This is the era," he added while referencing Keaton's Batmobile.

Powell does have a history in the DC Universe. In 2012, he was credited as Trader #1 in Christopher Nolan's The Dark Knight Rises.

"I get my head smashed in by Bane in The Dark Knight Rises," he said.

Keaton played Batman in Tim Burton's 1989 superhero picture, which was based on a screenplay written by Sam Hamm and Warren Skaaren. The actor reprised his role in the 1992 sequel Batman Returns, before the film series was revamped by new director Joel Schumacher. Keaton returns to the DC Universe in 2023's The Flash.

Powell referred to Reeves's The Batman films, which exist within the DC Elseworlds and are not part of the timeline that James Gunn is creating after taking over DC Studios alongside Peter Safran. Robert Pattinson took on the role of Bruce Wayne and is set to reprise the superhero in The Batman Part II. The sequel was originally set to be released on October 3, 2025, but due to the actors and writers strike, the film was delayed until October 2, 2026, reported Deadline.

