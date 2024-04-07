Glen Powell shares how his dad, Matthew McConaughey became "best friends"

Washington [US], April 7( ANI): Actor Glen Powell shared that his dad developed a close bond with Matthew McConaughey after he met with him, reported People.

While appearing on 'The Tonight Show', the 'Anyone But You star' revealed that his father, Glen Powell Sr, met McConaughey in a hilarious moment and they became fast friends.

After host Jimmy Fallon mentioned that Powell is being inducted into the Austin Film Society Texas Film Hall of Fame in May, the subject swiftly turned to McConaughey.

A past inductee himself, "McConaughey is Texas," as Powell put it.

"McConaughey and I are now pals," Powell said before revealing that his "first time meeting" the movie star did not unfold the way he imagined it.

The 'Top Gun: Maverick' star remembered meeting McConaughey for the first time at Dazed and Confused director Richard Linklater's ranch in Bastrop, Texas. Powell's father was with him at the time.

"We're taking a walk around the property," Powell said, "and I say, 'Hey, can we go to the library where we kind of rehearsed all that stuff?' And [Linklater] goes, 'You know, I think Matthew's in there.' "

"So I kind of open the door, and there's this kind of sliver of light that hits this guy, and he's like, 'Hey, hey, whoa, whoa, hold on, hold on,' " the actor continued, doing a stellar impression of McConaughey that earned him a round of applause from Fallon and the audience.

According to the star, McConaughey who was in the library working on his memoir Greenlights recognized him, saying, "Wait, I know you, I know you," but had not seen Powell's father yet.

"So he steps out into the light out of the door, and then he goes, 'Now, now, who are you?' And my dad goes, 'Oh, I have a picture of you next to my bed,' " Powell said and recalled thinking, 'Stop doing this, Dad. Whatever this is, stop!' "

But thankfully, McConaughey gave Powell Sr a chance to explain, and he told the actor he was referring to a copy of Alcalde Magazine, a publication for University of Texas alumni, that has the star on the cover. "And Matthew goes, 'That is my favorite photo shoot I have ever done in my whole life, let me tell you.' And he grabs [my dad] by the shoulder, and they become best friends," Powell said. "It was great," reported People.

