Glen Powell stopped consuming alcohol for his role in ‘Chad Powers’

Los Angeles, Sep 30 Hollywood actor Glen Powell decided to go sober for his part in ‘Chad Powers’. The actor has shared that he "gave up alcohol" for his role in the film.

The 36-year-old actor stars in the streaming comedy series as Russ Holliday, a disgraced college football quarterback who disguises himself as Chad Powers in a bid to earn a second chance in the sport, reports ‘Female First UK’.

The actor revealed that he had to abstain from booze in order to keep his prosthetics in place. He told ‘People’ magazine, "What was probably helpful to my diet is that I can't drink alcohol when I'm wearing that mask because the face will fall off. So I'll sweat out (the) alcohol. "My face will fall off. So I had to give up alcohol”.

The ‘Top Gun: Maverick’ star revealed that not drinking alcohol enabled him to "stay in some pretty good shape" for the "legitimate" football scenes in the show.

He said, "Also, all the football is legitimate. I mean, I'm facing off. I'm squaring up with guys who played pro ball. I mean, these are real”.

As per ‘Female First UK’, he also reflected on being rushed by a six foot seven, 350-pound football player during filming for the show.

The actor said, "I was like, that is the biggest thing that's ever run at me at this speed. And so you get to start learning how to be pretty fast, and you definitely burn some calories that way. But it was all practical football; I wasn't hitting the gym or anything”.

Glen's ‘Chad Powers’ character has a shaggy wig, buck teeth and a moustache and he confessed that it was challenging to film the series in the heat of Atlanta.

He said, "I'm a sweater. And especially when I laugh, my face sweats a lot. And that's not good for a mask. And especially when you're laughing in Atlanta heat all the time. I was always worried about my face falling off, but these guys made it great. Again, we have the best of the best in these prosthetics”.

