Glen Powell to star in Ron Howard's untitled firefighter film

Washington [US], June 18 : Amazon MGM Studios has confirmed that Glen Powell will star in a new firefighter film directed by Ron Howard.

Christina Hodson pitched the project, which, as Deadline confirmed, will be produced by Imagine Entertainment and Powell's banner, Barnstorm.

The film follows two childhood friends who become elite firefighters and must rekindle their fractured relationship when a series of deadly fires sweep across Texas.

The production team includes Brian Grazer, Ron Howard, and Jeb Brody from Imagine Entertainment, as well as Dan Cohen and Glen Powell from Barnstorm.

Christina Hodson will serve as executive producer.

Glen Powell has been busy with several projects, including 'Twisters', 'Hit Man' for which he received a Golden Globe nomination for his performance in this Netflix comedy.

He will star in 'Chad Powers', the upcoming series, which he also co-created and co-wrote.

Powell will also star in 'The Running Man'. This Edgar Wright film is set for release on November 7.

The actor has recently wrapped up production for 'Huntington', a revenge thriller.

