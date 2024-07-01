Glen Powell's experience of being stuck in real-life tornado helped his performance in 'Twisters'

Mumbai, July 1 Actor Glen Powell, who will be seen in the upcoming action-thriller film “Twisters”, has spoken about how he and his family got stuck in a tornado while he went to meet his aunt during his childhood days.

He even spoke about how his real-life experience helped him in his performance in the movie, directed by Lee Isaac Chung.

Powell, who was raised in Austin, recalled travelling with his family to East Texas in 1997. All of nine years old, Powell went to meet his aunt, who happened to be in the small town of Jarrell in Texas when a tornado touched down. The actor and his family took shelter in a carpet store, and in the days after the storm.

Talking about the experience of seeing how tornadoes impact people’s lives helped his performance, he said: “I wanted to start out with my character presenting as exactly the guy you think he is, this self-promoting adrenaline junkie. But then you realize there’s real depth to him.”

“His team of storm chasers seem like this travelling circus of thrill seekers, but they share this complicated fascination with the unexplainable phenomenon that is tornadoes. They seem to have a casual, devil-may-care attitude, but they’re no dummies.”

Powell added: “They have deep respect for the awesome power of tornadoes and care about the people affected by the destruction they cause. They’re a band of misfits that have grown into a family that works together and takes care of each other … and those they find on their way.”

The actor said that the movie represents “Family”.

“They have something to offer Kate because they represent what she’s really chasing after in this movie: Family,” he said.

“Twisters” also stars Golden Globe nominee Anthony Ramos, Golden Globe winner Maura Tierney and Sasha Lane, along with David Corenswet, Daryl McCormack, Kiernan Shipka and Nik Dodani.

“Twisters” is produced by Oscar nominees Frank Marshall and Patrick Crowley and executive produced by Steven Spielberg, Thomas Hayslip and Ashley Jay Sandberg.

Warner Bros. Pictures, Universal Pictures and Amblin Entertainment Present “Twisters” distributed internationally by Warner Bros. Pictures.

It will be released in cinemas in India on July 18.

