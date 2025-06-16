Glenn Close, Billy Porter bag roles in 'Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping'

Los Angeles [US], June 16 : Glenn Close and Billy Porter will be seen sharing screen space in 'Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping'.

As per Variety, Close will play Drusilla Sickle, the cruel escort to the District 12 Tributes, while Porter will portray Magno Stift, her estranged husband and designer to the Tributes. They'll joined the previously announced ensemble of Joseph Zada, Whitney Peak, Mckenna Grace, Jesse Plemons, Kelvin Harrison Jr., Maya Hawke, Lili Taylor, Ben Wang, Ralph Fiennes, Elle Fanning and Kieran Culkin.

Based on Suzanne Collins' novel of the same name, "Sunrise on the Reaping" will revisit the world of Panem nearly a quarter of a century before the events of the original "Hunger Games" saga.

It starts on the morning of the reaping of the 50th Hunger Games, known as the Second Quarter Quell, in which Haymitch Abernathy enters the deadly arena. In 2012's "Hunger Games," Haymitch serves as a mentor to Jennifer Lawrence's Katniss Everdeen and Josh Hutcherson's Peeta Mellark.

'Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping' will be out on November 20, 2026.

