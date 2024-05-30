Glenn Close boards Daniel Craig starrer 'Knives Out 3'

Washington [US], May 30 : Hollywood icon Glenn Close is the latest addition to the all-star cast of 'Wake Up Dead Man: A Knives Out Mystery,' directed by Rian Johnson.

Close, known for her incredible versatility and a career spanning decades, joins the ensemble led by Daniel Craig, as confirmed by The Hollywood Reporter.

The third instalment in the 'Knives Out' series is set to begin production in the UK in early June.

This highly anticipated Netflix feature has been rapidly assembling its cast, with recent signings including Josh O'Connor from 'Challengers,' 'Civil War' actress Cailee Spaeny, 'Ripley' star Andrew Scott, and 'Scandal' alum Kerry Washington.

While plot specifics and character details are tightly under wraps, the film is expected to follow the intricate, twist-laden path of its predecessors.

Daniel Craig will reprise his role as the eccentric, Southern detective Benoit Blanc. In classic 'Knives Out' fashion, Blanc will navigate a labyrinthine murder mystery, surrounded by a group of colourful and potentially duplicitous characters, as per The Hollywood Reporter.

Rian Johnson, who has written and will direct the film, is also producing alongside Ram Bergman through their T-Street production company.

The first 'Knives Out' film, released by Lionsgate in 2019, was a global hit, grossing over USD 310 million and featuring a stellar cast that included Chris Evans, Ana de Armas, Jamie Lee Curtis, and the late Christopher Plummer.

Its follow-up, 'Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery,' moved to Netflix in 2022, featuring Craig alongside Edward Norton, Janelle Monae, Kate Hudson, and Dave Bautista.

Glenn Close, an eight-time Oscar nominee and three-time Tony winner, brings her formidable talent to the franchise.

She is known for her roles in films such as 'Fatal Attraction,' 'Dangerous Liaisons,' and more recently, 'The Wife.'

Close has several projects currently in post-production, including Lee Daniel's supernatural thriller 'The Deliverance' and the action-comedy 'Back in Action.' The latter, which marks Cameron Diaz's return to film after a decade, also stars Jamie Foxx. Both movies are set to premiere on Netflix.

