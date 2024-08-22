Glenn Close says working in 'Knives Out 3' is "truly one of the best experiences of my life"

Washington [US], August 22 : Actor Glenn Close shared her working experience in 'Knives Out 3' and said that "it's truly one of the best experiences of my life," reported People.

Close is one of the stars of mystery-thriller 'Wake Up Dead Man: A Knives Out Mystery', the next Daniel Craig-led 'Knives Out' instalment following 2022's 'Glass Onion'.

"I'm filming in London," she said, adding, "with Rian Johnson," the film's writer and director. "He's such a fine human being. He's kind, he's brilliant. He has a great laugh!"

Johnson, 50, teased the upcoming movie in a June 10 social media post, delivering the first look of Craig returning to play investigator Benoit Blanc. "See you on the other side," the filmmaker captioned the black and white shot, which depicts Craig in a three-piece suit and with longer hair.

The narrative of 'Wake Up Dead Man' is unknown, although Johnson published a teaser clip in May with a voiceover indicating that the film will follow Blanc's "most dangerous case yet." The picture, like its predecessors, boasts an all-star cast, including Close, Cailee Spaeny, Kerry Washington, Mila Kunis, Jeremy Renner, Josh O'Connor, and Andrew Scott.

Johnson "assembled a wonderful team around him and put together this cast from heaven," raves Close. "Led by Daniel Craig, who is wonderful."

The eight-time Oscar nominee is particularly excited about a scene she's filming soon, although, of course, she can't disclose details. "This coming two weeks, we have scenes where all of us are in the same room, and I just can't wait to see what he does and what he does and what she does. It's so much fun."

Close admitted she's "happy that it's such a great experience" because "I really hate to leave home." Luckily, her faithful pooch Pip "little Pippi," she said joins her and "wins over everybody on the set. He helps ground me and take me out of myself and help me not to be quite so homesick."

Among Close's other upcoming projects are the movies The Deliverance (in theatres now and on Netflix August 30), Brothers (in theaters October 10 and streaming on Prime Video October 17), The Summer Book and Back in Action, reported People.

