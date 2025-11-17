Global kirtan artist Radhika Das mesmerises Delhiites with devotional tracks about Lord Krishna, Rama

New Delhi [India], November 17 : Hearts brimmed with devotion, eyes glistening with joy, and hands raised in the air in reverence last night, Delhi witnessed a truly magical evening as global kirtan artist Radhika Das enchanted the audience with his soulful, divine melodies.

Held at Yashobhoomi Convention Centre in Dwarka, Radhika Das' live performance saw him chanting Lord Krishna bhajans, and even paying homage to Lord Rama.

The venue was jam-packed, with the audience singing in chorus and dancing to the devotional tracks.

The Sunday evening was all the more memorable because his concert attracted a diverse audience, including seniors, teenagers, and young children.

UK-based Radhika Das undoubtedly cast his magic on Delhiites, filling the air with divine melodies and peace.

Produced by EVA Live, the two-hour immersive gathering blended devotional mantra singing, guided meditation, and reflective storytelling, set against a fusion of traditional and modern instruments, including harmonium, mridanga, saxophone, and bass guitar.

Radhika Das stated, "New Delhi embraced us with an energy I will never forget. To see 15,000 voices chanting togethersome for the very first timewas deeply moving. This tour is about rediscovering stillness, connection and joy through sound, and last night proved how ready India is for this new wave of spiritual expression. I can't wait to meet the communities in the upcoming cities and continue this journey of collective healing."

The New Delhi leg of the Silence In Sound India Tour was an initiative of EVA Live and SCOPE entertainment in partnership with Rashi Entertainment and TEN events, presented by M3M powered by Inneryatra, supported by Delhi Tourism.

Radhika Das's divine and soul-stirring music made it seem as if the sacred aura of Vrindavan had descended upon Delhi last night.

He will next perform in Jaipur, Chandigarh, Ahmedabad, Pune, Bengaluru and Mumbai throughout this month.

