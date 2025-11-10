'Globetrotter' event set to draw 50,000 fans, led by Priyanka Chopra, Mahesh Babu, SS Rajamouli

Mumbai, Nov 10 The anticipation around the upcoming event of SS Rajamouli’s larger-than-life movie “Globetrotter” seems to have reached a historic high.

Now the makers are all set to helm an event led by visionary filmmaker SS Rajamouli and powered by superstar Mahesh Babu’s massive fanbase, which will be held on the 15th of November at Ramoji Film City, Hyderabad. The event is being hailed as a once-in-a-generation spectacle and is expected to witness a footfall of over 50,000 fans, making it one of the largest live fan congregations ever seen in the Indian entertainment space.

According to an independent industry source, “The Grand Globetrotter Event on November 15 is shaping into a cultural moment in itself. The scale being planned is unlike anything the industry has attempted; we are looking at over 50,000+ fans gathering under one roof. It will be the biggest ever stage and screen in films across the world, with a 100 ft height and a 130 ft wide screen.”

The source further added, “With Prithviraj’s powerful first look as Kumbha setting the internet ablaze and excitement rising by the hour, the event is now gearing up for a movie announcement that the country is looking forward to. The magnitude, energy, and build-up are unprecedented, turning this into one of the biggest events ever mounted in Indian entertainment.”

Recently, superstar Priyanka Chopra landed in Hyderabad to join the team and kickstart the highly anticipated project. She had taken to her social media account to share a video of the streets of Hyderabad and had tagged Mahesh Babu. The South superstar shared her story and welcomed the “Desi Girl”. Recently, ace filmmaker SS Rajamouli gave fans a treat by unveiling actor Prithviraj Sukumaran's first look from Globetrotter.

Rajamouli shared the first look of Prithviraj on the 7th of November, who on the poster appeared to be playing the lead antagonist as 'Kumbha'. In the poster, the actor can be seen wearing a black suit with matching trousers and shoes, and with his four robotic arms seen extending from his wheelchair. SS Rajamouli captioned it as, ''After canning the first shot with Prithvi, I walked up to him and said, 'You are one of the finest actors I've ever known.' Bringing life to this sinister, ruthless, powerful antagonist KUMBHA was creatively very satisfying.”

The poster was further also shared by Priyanka Chopra and South Superstar Mahesh Babu on their respective social media accounts. The looks of Pryanka and Mahesh will be out in a few days.

