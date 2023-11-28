Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant calls 54th IFFI as "one of the best"

Panaji (Goa) [India], November 28 : Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant reflected back on the nine days of cinematic extravaganza at the closing ceremony of the 54th edition of the International Film Festival of India (IFFI), calling it "one of the best."

Speaking to the media on the red carpet of the 54th IFFI, Goa CM said, "The atmosphere for the past nine days has been full of excitement. Celebrities from all over the world are praising IFFI. We celebrated a good film festival in Goa. I want to thank the artists who participated in the event on behalf of the Goa government. It is one of the best IFFIs that we have given."

Goa CM Pramod Sawant, along with Bollywood actor Ayushmann Khurrana, presented the Satyajit Ray Lifetime Achievement Award 2023 to Hollywood legend Michael Douglas at the closing ceremony of the film festival.

Ayushmann Khurrana delivered an introductory speech and invited Douglas to the stage to receive the award.

Michael Douglas, known for his era-defining roles, dedicated public service record and enduring cultural impact, expressed his gratitude upon receiving the award, saying, "It's a tremendous honour to receive this award, a career-life achievement. When I heard about the award, my family and I were elated."

Douglas said, "Cinema has the power to unite and transform people with cross-cultural artistic expressions. Highlighting that the global language of cinema is more global than ever, the two-time Oscar-winning actor said that the International Film Festival of India (IFFI) is a reminder of the magic of moviemaking and cross-cultural artistic expressions, transcending time, language and geography."

Douglas also expressed his admiration for Indian cinema, adding that RRR, Om Shanti Om and Lunch Box are some of his favourite Indian films.

Douglas arrived at the closing ceremony of IFFI with his wife, Catherine Zeta-Jones and their son, Dylan.

Catherine Zeta Jones, an eminent actress and the wife of Michael Douglas, was also felicitated. Catherine said it was heartwarming to see the generosity and hospitality they received in India.

The Satyajit Ray Lifetime Achievement Award for Excellence in Cinema, previously bestowed upon luminaries such as Martin Scorsese, Bernardo Bertolucci, Dilip Kumar, Carlos Saura, Krzysztof Zanussi, and Wong Kar-wai, celebrates individuals whose unparalleled contributions have enriched the cinematic landscape.

The award is an illustrious recognition of Michael Douglas, who has captivated audiences worldwide with over five decades of exceptional talent and unwavering commitment to his craft, as per Press Information Bureau statement.

Addressing the closing ceremony, Pramod Sawant said, "It is with immense and heartfelt gratitude that I stand before you today to mark the closing ceremony of the 54th International Film Festival of India. I extend my greetings to all the winners in different categories. May you continue to inspire more and more talent. I can certainly say that this nine-day cinematic extravaganza held in the state of Goa has been a journey of discovery, celebration of artistry and testament to the power of storytelling."

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor