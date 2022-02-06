Goa Guv condoles death of 'India's Nightingale'

Panaji, Feb 6 Goa Governor P.S. Sreedharan Pillai on Sunday condoled the death of Lata Mangeshkar stating that divide and melodious voice of 'India's Nightingale' is irreplaceable.

"The divine and melodious voice of 'India's Nightingale' is irreplaceable. The memories of Lata Mangeshkar's mesmerizing voice will always remain deeply etched in the hearts of the people of India," Pillai said in his condolence message.

"I convey my heartfelt condolences to the family members and prayed for her soul to rest in peace," Pillai said.

