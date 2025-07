"God bless your little angel": Kareena, Neetu Kapoor, Parineeti Chopra congratulate Sidharth-Kiara over birth of baby girl

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 16 : Congratulatory wishes have been pouring in for the star couple Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani ever since they announced the arrival of their baby girl.

On Wednesday morning, Sidharth and Kiara took to Instagram and shared that they have been blessed with a daughter.

The happy dad and mom, Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara's announcement post read, "Our hearts are full and our world forever changed. We are blessed with a Baby Girl. KIARA & SIDHARTH."

The announcement post features pink heart-shaped balloons and also a pink star.

https://www.instagram.com/p/DMJ8hQbqCnk/?hl=en

As soon as Sidharth and Kiara announced the birth of their child, members of the film industry chimed in the comment section and sent their heartfelt wishes to them.

"Congratss guyss," actor Parineeti Chopra commented.

"Besttttt congratulations," actor Ananya Panday commented.

Actor Neha Dhupia, who shares two children with Angad Bedi, also sent her heartiest congratulations to the new parents in the town.

"Welcome to the best hood ... PARENTHOOD Ki n Sid ... @kiaraaliaadvani @sidmalhotra," Neha commented.

Filmmaker Karan Johar wrote, "Love you and badhai ho."

Actor Kareena Kapoor Khan, who has worked with Kiara in Good Newwz, penned a congratulatory wish for her on Instagram.

Her post read, "Congratulations to the lovely couple (Red heart emoji)... God bless your little angel (rainbow emoji)."

Veteran actor Neetu Kapoor also sent her blessings to Sidharth and Kiara.

"Congratulations Kiara, Sidharth ...God bless both of you and the little princess. Jug Jug Jeeyo," Neetu posted on Instagram.

Sidharth and Kiara tied the knot in an intimate yet grand ceremony in Rajasthan in February 2023. Their love story blossomed on the sets of the war drama Shershaah.

Kiara publicly revealed her baby bump for the first time at the Met Gala 2025. For her first-time appearance at the Met Gala, Kiara opted for a custom couture creation by renowned Indian designer Gaurav Gupta. Kiara brought an ethereal presence to the blue carpet, radiating grace, strength, and a glowing embrace of motherhood.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor