"God's kindness": Amitabh Bachchan's classy response to X user's jibe at his age, sleep schedule

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 10 : Bollywood megastar Amitabh Bachchan has clapped back at a X user who made a comment on his age and sleeping schedule.

Amitabh Bachchan posted on X late on Monday and spoke about longevity.

"Gadgets break..longevity lasts!!!" he said in the post.

The X user made a comment which led to a riposte from the legendary actor.

"Try to sleep on time, or even long age won't last," the X user said in Hindi.

The megastar made a sarcastic remark and also referred to the Almighty's kindness.

"Thank you for talking about my death. God's kindness," he said.

https://x.com/SrBachchan/status/1931789246295425043

The 'Sholay' actor is quite interactive on social media. Big B follows his weekly Sunday Darshan tradition, where he steps outside his residence, Jalsa, to meet his fans who wait for hours to catch a glimpse of him.

In a recent Sunday weekly darshan, the actor was dressed in a blue hoodie as he greeted his fans. He also distributed umbrellas to the people who came to meet him at his residence, Jalsa.

In one of his blogs, the actor shared that he always takes off his shoes before meeting his fans, describing it as a "devotion" for him to interact with his well-wishers.

"I do observe though that the numbers are in lesser magnitude and the enthusiasm has lessened and the screams of joy now transferred to the mobile camera .. and that is more evident now, an indication that time has moved on and nothing lasts forever," he said.

On the work front, Amitabh Bachchan was last seen with superstar Rajinikanth in 'Vettaiyan', which hit theatres last year. In the film, Big B also shared screen space with Fahadh Faasil and Rana Daggubati.

