'Godzilla and the Titans' live-action series in development

Los Angeles, Jan 21 Network Apple has ordered a live-action Godzilla series from Legendary Television.

According to Variety, the untitled series continues the story of the Legendary Monsterverse established in films like 'Kong: Skull Island' and 2014's 'Godzilla'.

Following the battle between Godzilla and the Titans that leveled San Francisco and the shocking new reality that monsters are real, the series explores one family's journey to uncover its buried secrets and a legacy linking them to the secret organisation known as Monarch.

Monarch is a secret government entity that has played a major role in the Monsterverse franchise, working to cover up the existence of and defend the world from creatures like Godzilla and the other Titans.

Chris Black and Matt Fraction co-created the series with both executive producing. Black will also serve as showrunner. Joby Harold and Tory Tunnell of Safehouse Pictures will also executive produce along with Hiro Matsuoka and Takemasa Arita of Toho Co. Ltd. Toho is the owner of the Godzilla character and has licensed the rights to Legendary for the series.

There have been four films in the rebooted Monsterverse to date: 'Godzilla' in 2014, 'Kong: Skull Island' in 2017, 'Godzilla: King of the Monsters' in 2019, and most recently 'Godzilla vs. Kong' in 2021.

There is also a 'Skull Island' anime series currently in the works at Netflix.

