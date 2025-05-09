'Godzilla X Kong' sequel gets title, release date

Los Angeles [US], May 9 : The release date and title of the 'Godzilla X Kong' sequel have been unveiled.

Directed by Grant Sputore (I Am Mother), Godzilla x Kong: Supernova will be released on March 26, 2026. It is currently in production, the studio revealed, as per Deadline.

Said to place several new human characters alongside Titans Godzilla and Kong, as they face off against a cataclysmic world-ending threat, pic's cast includes Kaitlyn Dever, Jack O'Connell, Delroy Lindo, Matthew Modine, Alycia Debnam-Carey, Sam Neill, and Dan Stevens, who reprises his role as veterinarian Trapper Beasley from last year's Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire, the highest-grossing installment in the franchise.

Script is by Shang-Chi's Dave Callaham. Launched with Godzilla in 2014, Legendary's Monsterverse franchise also includes Kong: Skull Island and Godzilla: King of the Monsters, as well as Netflix's animated spin-off Skull Island and the Apple TV+ series Monarch: Legacy of Monsters.

