"Going out into public is much different": Jason Kelce discusses struggles with fame, parenting

Washington DC [US], December 25 : Jason Kelce, retired NFL star and podcast host, has opened up about the challenges of maintaining a "normal" family life amidst his rising fame, according to People.

In an interview, the 38-year-old Kelce admitted that his increased public recognitionfar surpassing his time in the NFLhas made everyday life more difficult for him, his wife Kylie, and their four children.

"I'm all over television, and my face, in particular, is much more out there," said Kelce, explaining that his family's public exposure has grown significantly. "Going out into public is much different for not just me but my wife, my whole family. But we really do try to live as much of a normal life as we can, which is increasingly becoming harder." Kelce acknowledged that, while they still try to enjoy outings like trips to Disney World, the family's fame leads to frequent requests for photos.

Jason, who shares four daughtersFinnley, 8 months, Bennett, 2, Elliotte, 4, and Wyatt, 6with Kylie, reflected on the challenges of parenthood in a recent episode of the New Heights podcast. "We're on the same page almost all the time," he said of his parenting dynamic with Kylie, noting their shared approach to discipline. Despite his tough exterior, Jason humorously admitted that parenting a girl is new territory for him, having grown up with only his brother Travis. "When I first found out I was having Wyatt, I was like, 'Okay. I'm not gonna raise her any different than a boy,'" he said. However, he confessed that he found it difficult to resist his daughter's gaze, "it is very difficult when they look at me a certain way not to cave," as quoted by People.

While Jason joked about his initial approach to raising daughters, he recognised that Kylie is often better at resisting their girls' charm. "She's better at resisting that than I am, 100 per cent," he admitted. However, when necessary, Jason emphasised the importance of discipline, saying he would "put his foot down" if the situation involved being selfish, mean, or dishonest.

In a sweet moment shared on the podcast, Jason revealed that his top music genre for the year on Spotify was doo-wopa nod to his youngest daughter, Finnley. "I sing a lot of doo-wop songs to Finny. For some reason, she stops crying when I sing like Fleetwoods and some of the like doo-wop music from back in the day," Jason said, reflecting on the joy of bonding with his daughter through music, according to People.

