Golden Globe Awards 2023: 'Blonde' nominee Ana De Armas stuns in black gown at Red Carpet

Actor Ana de Armas, who is among the presenters and nominees for the 2023 Golden Globe Awards, arrived at the ceremony's Red Carpet event looking stunning in a sleeveless black dress.

Armas' dress had an intricate silver stud design running down the front. The actor also had her long hair down and added silver earrings along with a matching bracelet.

At the 2023 Golden Globes, she is nominated for an award in the Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture - Drama category for her role in the fictional biopic 'Blonde', which is based on the biography of Marilyn Monroe.

'Blonde' follows the story of one of the greatest stars of Hollywood, exploring the divide between Monroe's public self and her private self by the fusion of both fact and fiction, reported Deadline.

Helmed by Andrew Dominik, the movie is based on a novel, written by Joyce Carol Oates. It is produced by Brad Pitt, Dede Gardner, Jeremy Kleiner, Tracey Landon, and Scott Robertson with Christina Oh as the Executive Producer.

Meanwhile, the Globes seeks to re-establish itself as one of Hollywood's hottest awards ceremonies. For nearly the past two years, the Hollywood Foreign Press Association has faced backlash for lack of diversity among its membership and complaints of unethical business practices.

( With inputs from ANI )

