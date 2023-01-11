Golden Globe Awards 2023: Zendaya wins Best Actress for Euphoria

Zendaya won the Golden Globe for Best Actress - Television Series, Drama for Euphoria. the Golden Globe Awards 2023 is on in full swing with Hollywood royalty and television’s greats coming together to celebrate the best in cinema. Glitz, glamour and grandeur are at its peak at this gala. Comedian Jerrod Carmichael hosted the entertaining evening which was held at the Beverly Hilton hotel in Los Angeles.

👏 👏 Huge round of applause for the Golden Globe winner for Best Television Actress - Drama Series, @zendaya for @euphoriahbo! #GoldenGlobes pic.twitter.com/L1GqYwOfPQ — Golden Globe Awards (@goldenglobes) January 11, 2023

This year the Golden Globe Awards were extra special for India with ‘RRR’ song ‘Naatu Naatu’ bagging the Best Song win, which was announced by ‘Wednesday’ star Jenna Ortega. 'Naatu Naatu' has been choreographed Prem Rakshith, with MM Keeravaani being the music director and lyrics penned by Chandrabose. MM Keeravaani received the award while director SS Rajamouli, actors Junior NTR and Ram Charan cheered from the crowds.

