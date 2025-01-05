Golden Globe Awards 2025: India's big moment and all you need to know about the star-studded night
By ANI | Published: January 5, 2025 05:53 PM2025-01-05T17:53:45+5:302025-01-05T17:55:03+5:30
Washington DC [US], January 5 : The excitement is building as the 82nd Annual Golden Globe Awards approach, and ...
Washington DC [US], January 5 : The excitement is building as the 82nd Annual Golden Globe Awards approach, and all eyes are set on the prestigious ceremony taking place at the Beverly Hilton Hotel in Los Angeles.
This year's Golden Globes are not just about Hollywood heavyweights, as India also has a chance to make its mark, thanks to 'All We Imagine As Light', a film directed by Payal Kapadia that has earned two significant nominations.
The ceremony, airing live on January 5, 2025 (US time), promises a star-studded evening, with comedian Nikki Glaser taking the stage as the first-ever woman to host the Golden Globes solo.
The night will honour the best in film and television, while Netflix leads the nominations across both mediums.
The awards ceremony, however, holds special significance for India, with 'All We Imagine As Light' securing nominations in the Best Director category for Kapadia and Best Motion Picture in a Non-English Language.
Kapadia, who has already captured the attention of international audiences with her thought-provoking storytelling, faces tough competition in the Best Director category.
She will compete with notable filmmakers such as Jacques Audiard (Emilia Perez), Sean Baker (Anora), and Edward Berger (Conclave).
In the Best Motion Picture - Non-English Language category, 'All We Imagine As Light' will battle against other acclaimed films like 'Emilia Perez', 'The Girl with the Needle', 'I'm Still Here', and 'The Seed of the Sacred Fig'.
The 82nd Golden Globe Awards will be broadcast live on CBS and streamed on Paramount+ at 5 PM PT/8 PM ET on January 5, as per Deadline.
For audiences in India, the ceremony will be available for live streaming on Lionsgate Play on January 6, starting at 6:30 AM IST.
This year's Golden Globe Awards will feature a glittering list of presenters, including global stars like Andrew Garfield, Anya Taylor-Joy, Dwayne Johnson, Gal Gadot, Jeff Goldblum, Jennifer Coolidge, Michelle Yeoh, Seth Rogen, Viola Davis, and many more.
The evening promises to be an unforgettable spectacle as these A-list celebrities come together to honour the best in film and television.
Check out the full list of nominations here:
Best Motion Picture - Drama
The Brutalist
A Complete Unknown
Conclave
Dune: Part Two
Nickel Boys
September 5
Best Motion Picture - Musical or Comedy
Anora
Challengers
Emilia Perez
A Real Pain
The Substance
Wicked
Best Motion Picture - Animated
Flow
Inside Out 2
Memoir of a Snail
Moana 2
Wallace & Gromit: Vengeance Most Fowl
The Wild Robot
Cinematic and Box Office Achievement
Alien: Romulus
Beetlejuice Beetlejuice
Deadpool & Wolverine
Gladiator II
Inside Out 2
Twisters
Wicked
The Wild Robot
Best Motion Picture - Non-English Language
All We Imagine as Light
Emilia Perez
The Girl with the Needle
I'm Still Here
The Seed of the Sacred Fig
Vermiglio
Best Performance by a Female Actor in a Motion Picture - Drama
Pamela Anderson, The Last Showgirl
Angelina Jolie, Maria
Nicole Kidman, Babygirl
Tilda Swinton, The Room Next Door
Fernanda Torres, I'm Still Here
Kate Winslet, Lee
Best Performance by a Male Actor in a Motion Picture - Drama
Adrien Brody, The Brutalist
Timothee Chalamet, A Complete Unknown
Daniel Craig, Queer
Colman Domingo, Sing Sing
Ralph Fiennes, Conclave
Sebastian Stan, The Apprentice
Best Performance by a Female Actor in a Motion Picture - Musical or Comedy
Amy Adams, Nightbitch
Cynthia Erivo, Wicked
Karla Sofia Gascon, Emilia Perez
Mikey Madison, Anora
Demi Moore, The Substance
Zendaya, Challengers
Best Performance by a Male Actor in a Motion Picture - Musical or Comedy
Jesse Eisenberg - A Real Pain
Hugh Grant - Heretic
Gabriel LaBelle - Saturday Night
Jesse Plemons - Kinds of Kindness
Glen Powell - Hit Man
Sebastian Stan - A Different Man
Best Performance by a Female Actor in a Supporting Role in Any Motion Picture
Ariana Grande, Wicked
Selena Gomez, Emilia Perez
Felicity Jones, The Brutalist
Margaret Qualley, The Substance
Isabella Rossellini, Conclave
Zoe Saldana, Emilia Perez
Best Performance by a Male Actor in a Supporting Role in Any Motion Picture
Yura Borisov, Anora
Kieran Culkin, A Real Pain
Edward Norton, A Complete Unknown
Guy Pearce, The Brutalist
Jeremy Strong, The Apprentice
Denzel Washington, Gladiator II
Best Director Motion Picture
Jacques Audiard, Emilia Perez
Sean Baker, Anora
Edward Berger, Conclave
Brady Corbet, The Brutalist
Coralie Fargeat, The Substance
Payal Kapadia, All We Imagine as Light
Best Screenplay Motion Picture
Jacques Audiard, Emilia Perez
Sean Baker, Anora
Brady Corbet, Mona Fastvold, The Brutalist
Jesse Eisenberg, A Real Pain
Coralie Fargeat, The Substance
Peter Straughan, Conclave
Best Original Score Motion Picture
Volker Bertelmann, Conclave
Daniel Blumberg, The Brutalist
Kris Bowers, The Wild Robot
Clement Ducol, Camille, Emilia Perez
Trent Reznor & Atticus Ross, Challengers
Hans Zimmer, Dune: Part Two
Best Original Song - Motion Picture
"Beautiful That Way," The Last Showgirl, Music and Lyrics by Miley Cyrus, Lykke Li and Andrew Wyatt
"Compress/Repress," Challengers, Music and lyrics by Trent Reznor, Atticus Ross & Luca Guadagnino
"El Mal," Emilia Perez, Music and lyrics by Clement Ducol, Camille and Jacques Audiard
"Forbidden Road," Better Man, Music and lyrics by Robbie Williams, Freddy Wexler & Sacha Skarbek
"Kiss The Sky," The Wild Robot, Music and lyrics by Delacey, Jordan Johnson, Stefan Johnson, Maren
Morris, Michael Pollack & Ali Tamposi
"Mi Camino," Emilia Perez, Music and lyrics by Clement Ducol and Camille
Best Television Series - Drama
The Day of the Jackal
The Diplomat
Mr. & Mrs. Smith
Shogun
Slow Horses
Squid Game
Best Television Series - Musical or Comedy
Abbott Elementary
The Bear
The Gentlemen
Hacks
Nobody Wants This
Only Murders in the Building
Best Television Limited Series, Anthology Series or Motion Picture Made for Television
Baby Reindeer
Disclaimer
Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story
The Penguin
Ripley
True Detective: Night Country
Best Performance by a Female Actor in a Television Series - Drama
Kathy Bates, Matlock
Emma D'Arcy, House of the Dragon
Maya Erskine, Mr. & Mrs. Smith
Keira Knightley, Black Doves
Anna Sawai, Shogun
Keri Russell, The Diplomat
Best Performance by a Male Actor in a Television Series - Drama
Donald Glover - Mr. & Mrs. Smith
Jake Gyllenhaal - Presumed Innocent
Gary Oldman - Slow Horses
Eddie Redmayne - The Day of the Jackal
Hiroyuki Sanada - Shogun
Billy Bob Thornton - Landman
Best Performance by a Female Actor in a Television Series - Musical or Comedy
Kristen Bell, Nobody Wants This
Quinta Brunson, Abbott Elementary
Ayo Edebiri, The Bear
Selena Gomez, Only Murders in the Building
Kathryn Hahn, Agatha All Along
Jean Smart, Hacks
Best Performance by a Male Actor in a Television Series - Musical or Comedy
Adam Brody, Nobody Wants This
Ted Danson, A Man on the Inside
Steve Martin, Only Murders in the Building
Jason Segel, Shrinking
Martin Short, Only Murders in the Building
Jeremy Allen White, The Bear
Best Performance by a Female Actor in a Limited Series, Anthology Series or a Motion Picture Made for Television
Cate Blanchett, Disclaimer
Jodie Foster, True Detective: Night Country
Cristin Milioti, The Penguin
Sofia Vergara, Griselda
Naomi Watts, Feud: Capote vs. The Swans
Kate Winslet, The Regime
Best Performance by a Male Actor in a Limited Series, Anthology Series or a Motion Picture Made for Television
Colin Farrell, The Penguin
Richard Gadd, Baby Reindeer
Kevin Kline, Disclaimer
Cooper Koch, Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story
Ewan McGregor, A Gentleman in Moscow
Andrew Scott, Ripley
Best Performance by a Female Actor in a Supporting Role on Television
Liza Colon-Zayas, The Bear
Hannah Einbinder, Hacks
Dakota Fanning, Ripley
Jessica Gunning, Baby Reindeer
Allison Janney, The Diplomat
Kali Reis, True Detective: Night Country
Best Performance by a Male Actor in a Supporting Role on Television
Tadanobu Asano, Shogun
Javier Bardem, Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story
Harrison Ford, Shrinking
Jack Lowden, Slow Horses
Diego Luna, La Maquina
Ebon Moss-Bachrach, The Bear
Best Performance in Stand-Up Comedy on Television
Jamie Foxx, What Had Happened Was
Nikki Glaser, Someday You'll Die
Seth Meyers, Dad Man Walking
Adam Sandler, Love You
Ali Wong, Single Lady
Ramy Youssef, More Feelings
The awards will stream LIVE and exclusively in India on Lionsgate Play on 6th January starting at 6:30 AM IST.
Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editorOpen in app