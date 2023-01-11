Golden Globes 2023: Here are this year's biggest snubs and surprises

After weathering a number of scandals of its own making, the Hollywood Foreign Press Association returned from exile for the 2023 Golden Globe Awards.

The clear highlights of the night were Jerrod Carmichael's fearless hosting and stunning outfits, according to Variety, an American media company.

Among the winners, some well-earned honours were handed out, with Michelle Yeoh, Angela Bassett, Ke Huy Quan and Zendaya taking home much-deserved trophies.

In the star-studded best song category, pop royalty Taylor Swift, Lady Gaga and Rihanna all lost to 'Naatu Naatu' from 'RRR', somewhat of a surprise at the awards show that often features well-known winners, reported Variety.

Similarly, there were some surprise winners and some unexpected omissions.

Bob Odenkirk

Best actor in a TV drama was originally scheduled to be one of the first awards of the evening, but instead, it was pushed to be the final acting award of the night, which meant five-time Globe nominee Bob Odenkirk had to wait that much longer to finally be recognized for his all-time performance in AMC's "Better Call Saul." And then he lost to "Yellowstone" star Kevin Costner, who wasn't even there to accept.

'House of the Dragon'

The win of 'House of the Dragon' felt especially unexpected given that its predecessor, 'Game of Thrones', was nominated five times in this same category and never won.

'RRR'

Instead of choosing the global sensation 'RRR', which did win for original song, or critics' darling 'Decision to Leave', or the stunning war epic 'All Quiet on the Western Front', the HFPA went with 'Argentina, 1985', a slow burn courtroom drama about the trial of Argentina's civil-military dictatorship from 1976 to 1983.

Tyler James Williams

The 'Abbott Elementary' star won in a category that in recent years has nearly always gone to actors in a drama. Williams delivered a lovely speech, saying of his character Gregory that he hopes that the story of a Philadelphia public school teacher is seen as "just as important as all of the other stories" out there.

Julia Garner

In the supporting actress in a drama or comedy category, in which the consensus picks were either Elizabeth Debicki for her portrayal of Princess Diana on 'The Crown' or Sheryl Lee Ralph of 'Abbott Elementary', Garner's win for 'Ozark' was genuinely unexpected.

Meanwhile, this year, the Globes seek to re-establish itself as one of Hollywood's hottest awards ceremonies. For nearly the past two years, the Hollywood Foreign Press Association has faced backlash for lack of diversity among its membership and complaints of unethical business practices.

( With inputs from ANI )

