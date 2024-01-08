Golden Globes 2024: Kieran Culkin wins Best Television Male Actor award for 'Succession'

California [US], January 8 : Actor Kieran Culkin won the Best Television Male Actor -Drama Series award at the Golden Globes 2024 for his performance in 'Succession.'

The 81st edition of the Golden Globes is taking place at the Beverly Hilton Hotel in Beverly Hills, California.

Taking to X (formerly Twitter), Golden Globe shared a post on their official handle and wrote, "And the Golden Globe for Best Television Male Actor - Drama Series goes to... Kieran Culkin in Succession!"

https://twitter.com/goldenglobes/status/1744182443945672964

According to PEOPLE, Succession stars Brian Cox, Kieran Culkin and Jeremy Strong faced off against Gary Oldman for Slow Horses, Pedro Pascal for The Last of Us and Dominic West for The Crown in the category for best actor in a drama series at the 2024 Golden Globes. Culkin, 41, ultimately won.

In his acceptance speech, Culkin said, "I was nominated for a Golden Globe 20 years ago, and when that moment passed I sort of remember thinking I'm never going to be back in this room again. Which, was fine. Whatever. But thanks to Succession, I've been in here a couple of times, which is nice. But I sort of accepted I'm never going to be on stage, so this is a nice moment, thank you."

"Really quickly, I'd just like to thank everybody in Succession. Jesse, our writers, the amazing cast. Everybody that showed up and believed in this thing and that it was very cool," he continued. "This isn't mine, this is one for the team," as per PEOPLE.

Also, actor Matthew Macfadyen won Best Supporting Male Actor at the Golden Globes 2024 for his performance in 'Succession'.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor