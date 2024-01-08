Golden Globes 2024: 'Poor Things' wins award for Best Comedy motion picture

California [US], January 8 : 'Poor Things' is the 2024 Golden Globes' choice for best picture in a musical or comedy.

The other nominees for best motion picture, musical or comedy, were 'Air,' 'American Fiction,' 'Barbie,' 'The Holdovers' and 'May December', according to the People.

'Poor Things' is a 2023 science fantasy black comedy film directed by Yorgos Lanthimos and written by Tony McNamara. It is based on the 1992 novel by Alasdair Gray. The film stars Emma Stone, Mark Ruffalo, Willem Dafoe, Ramy Youssef, Christopher Abbott, and Jerrod Carmichael.

During his acceptance speech, director Yorgos Lanthimos opened by shouting out a very special attendee whom he has looked up to for much of his life.

"I just wanted to speak to Bruce Springsteen the whole night," said Lanthimos, 50. "We have the same birthday, 23rd of September. He's been my hero since I grew up."

Aside from Springsteen, 74, the filmmaker thanked the Poor Things cast and crew, including acting award winner Emma Stone, whom he referred to as "the best."

'Poor Things' reunited Stone, 35, with Lanthimos, whom she previously worked on 2018's The Favourite, as Bella Baxter, a dead woman resurrected with the brain of a baby by a scientist played by Willem Dafoe.

The film follows Bella as she relearns how to function in human society, travels the world with Mark Ruffalo's womanising lawyer, and develops into a women's rights activist.

Stone, Dafoe, 68, and Ruffalo, 56, each received acting nominations (with a win for Stone!), while Lanthimos was nominated for best director. Poor Things also received nods for Best Screenplay and Best Original Score, reported People.

The 81st edition of the Golden Globes is taking place at the Beverly Hilton Hotel in Beverly Hills, California.

